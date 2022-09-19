ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
