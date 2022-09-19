Read full article on original website
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
If there is an accident on your carpet, have no fear Executive Green is here!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s General Manager Dave Rampage and Office Manager Kelly Mickley join the program to discuss how they treat carpets if a toddler, pet etc. has an accident on your carpet . To learn more about Executive Green and what services they provide go to executivegreencarpetcleaning.com or call them at 1-630-990-8600.
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
This Week in Chicago History: The Bean, Bonnie Hunt, and Baby Ruth candy bars
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of WTTW, the completion of Cloud Gate a.k.a. The Bean, a German sub dedicated to the Museum of Science and Industry, and more.
Extremely Local News: The Lorali to reopen in Uptown
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments: The Lorali, empty since 2019, is the latest single-room occupancy building to be redeveloped into market-rate apartments in Uptown.
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: What is biometeorology?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why your body may respond to different weather conditions. Tom also gives the WGN weather forecast, and tells us whether the above average temps will stick around for the weekend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
Your Hometown featuring Lake Forest, Sept. 29
WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series will highlight Lake Forest on Thursday, September 29. Located about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan, Lake Forest is part of the area known as Chicago’s North Shore. Originally Potawatomi land, white settlers began farming the land...
Former Cubs Exec Theo Epstein Puts Chicago Mansion On Market
Former Cubs president Theo Epstein’s mansion in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood is on the market. He and his wife are selling the six-bedroom, seven-thousand-square-foot property. The price tag on the mansion is three-point-seven-five-million dollars. Epstein is currently a consultant for Major League Baseball and was at the helm when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 before stepping down in November.
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago to encourage Loop residential developments with incentives
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The City of Chicago is about to announce a new round of incentives to encourage developers to create at least 1,000 new residential units in the Loop. Crain’s says the proposal will be announced next week by Mayor Lightfoot. The new initiative will use tax-increment financing money and other public incentive programs.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
The reason behind the rise in banned books
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why organized political groups are involved in the rise of banned books across the nation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Need a ‘Tasty Lunch?’ Apparently, This is Illinois Best Sandwich Shop
Lunch seems to be the meal that gets the least amount of love, am I right?. People everywhere today will just eat a sandwich and call it a day. A lot of times, people don't even care where the sandwich comes from, just as long as they get lunch in, and move on to whatever's next.
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming
GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
Big Guys Sausage closing shop, pivoting to catering
BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore. The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much […]
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
Working For Chicago: USPS hosting job fair in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is Working for Chicago making sure you know about job openings. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at its Rogers Park station, near Devon and Clark. The job fair is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can meet employees...
Over 65,000 people in Chicago experienced homelessness in 2020
Chicago Tribune reporter Maddie Ellis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain a report released by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless which found that over 65,000 people experienced homelessness in 2020. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
