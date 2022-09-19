Read full article on original website
theScore
Posey joins Giants' ownership group
San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is now a member of the club's ownership group, the team announced Wednesday. Posey, who shocked the baseball world last year by retiring at age 34 after his seventh All-Star campaign, is the first former Giants player to become a principal partner with the team and board of directors member.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
thecomeback.com
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
NBC Sports
Why Ramos' latest Giants audition lasted just two games
It was a huge surprise when the Giants called Heliot Ramos up from Triple-A on the first weekend of the season, but it was all part of a plan they felt could set him up for a breakthrough 2022 season. Coming off a promising spring, Ramos was promoted early so...
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Contract selected Wednesday
Torrens' contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Torrens was cast off the Mariners' 40-man roster in mid-August and slashed .279/.324/.508 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and seven runs over 16 games in the minors following his demotion. He'll provide additional catching depth for the Mariners since Cal Raleigh (thumb) is day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set for MRI
Williams (knee) is set for an MRI on Monday that should reveal further clarity on the extent of his injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. There is hope within the Giants' organization that Williams avoided a significant injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Monday's imaging should provide more clarity to his status. The 28-year-old has played through injuries in the past and will likely push to return to the field as soon as possible.
CBS Sports
Royals' Edward Olivares: Reclaims everyday role
Olivares will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Olivares will pick up his fourth straight start in the corner outfield since he returned from the injured list Saturday and appears to have supplanted Drew Waters as a regular in the Kansas City lineup. The 26-year-old has recorded a double in each of his first three starts since returning and has scored two runs.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: On bench again Wednesday
Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Rodgers continues to deal with a hamstring injury, but he recently underwent an MRI that had reassuring results. The 26-year-old is out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup while Garrett Hampson starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
CBS Sports
Rays' Taylor Walls: Back on bench after three starts
Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls closed out the Rays' weekend series with the Rangers by making three consecutive starts out of the middle infield while going 2-for-9 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs. Though he'll be on the bench Monday, Walls should see his opportunities pick up following the recent placement of Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Walls will be vying for playing time at the keystone with Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Not starting this week
Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in...
MLB・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Allows nine hits
Lynn (7-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk over six innings in a 8-2 loss against the Guardians. He struck out three. Lynn fell victim to small ball and errors in this performance but did surrender a solo homer to outfielder Steven Kwan to lead off the fourth inning. The righty had been phenomenal in his last seven starts prior to this one, recording a 1.43 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over 44 innings. In addition, the 35-year-old has pitched six innings or more in nine of his last 10 outings.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits game early
Altuve left Wednesday's game early after being hit in the elbow by a pitch, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve stayed in the game briefly after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but he was eventually replaced by Mauricio Dubon in the sixth. The Astros will take a look at Altuve's elbow and provide further updates once they receive results. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
