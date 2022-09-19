Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO