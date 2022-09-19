Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructureThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
liveboston617.org
Officers Downtown Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm and Drug Related Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight
Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
cambridgeday.com
Everett man is arrested, linked to gunfire incident taking place by Riverside neighborhood housing
Everett man is arrested, linked to gunfire incident taking place by Riverside neighborhood housing. A suspect has been arrested on charges linked to an August gunfire incident in the Riverside neighborhood. Curtis Preston, 32, Everett, was arrested Tuesday in Boston by Cambridge police, state police and the U.S. Marshals Service...
whdh.com
Police seek public’s help in IDing suspect connected to alleged Mission Hill assault & battery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have issued a Community Alert as detectives work to identify a suspect connected to an assault in Mission Hill. The department shared several photos of a person wanted in connection with the incident Wednesday, which happened around Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street. It was earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 arrested in New Bedford drug busts
Detectives executed search warrants this week at homes on Rodney Street and Nash Road.
ABC6.com
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
whdh.com
Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
Mattapan man found guilty of raping woman while working as Lyft driver
Editor’s note: This article contains a description of an alleged sexual assault. A 26-year-old Mattapan man was found guilty Wednesday of a July 2019 rape of a female passenger he picked up while working as a Lyft driver in Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. After...
newbedfordguide.com
61-year old Boston man, career criminal, sentenced for kidnapping of Wendy’s employee
“A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions who kidnapped and robbed a Seekonk Wendy’s employee was sentenced to lie in prison today after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson was convicted by a jury of his pers of armed...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Mission Hill
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street in Mission Hill. This incident occurred on the morning of September 21, 2022. The victim stated that the suspect,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
Police: Providence DPW employee distributed drugs on the job
A Providence Department of Public Works employee was arrested last week after detectives learned he was distributing drugs while on the clock, according to authorities.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Downtown Boston after Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 3:24 AM, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), made two arrests in the area of Beacon Street and Beaver Street after a traffic stop, resulting in the recovery of a loaded firearm. While patrolling the area, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling at...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
whdh.com
Mother and daughter arrested after trying to enter Boston school, prompting lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston mother and daughter were arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting police while trying to enter a Boston high school, prompting a lockdown, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The mother, 31, and daughter, 14, tried to enter Excel High School in South Boston, claiming...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
Comments / 0