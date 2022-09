NEW YORK (AP) — An inmate who jumped into the East River from a New York City jail barge has died, the city Department of Correction announced Wednesday. Gregory Acevedo, 48, was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, 11 hours after he climbed a fence at the Vernon C. Bain Center and jumped into the water, officials said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO