Survey says employer support of caregivers would boost productivity and retention

A Texas barbecue chain was ordered to pay $230,000 to workers after their tips were shared with managers
Employers, managers, and supervisors are not allowed to keep tips from a business's employees, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The heartbreak and cost of losing a baby in America
The day after his 8-month-old baby died, Kingsley Raspe opened the mail and found he had been sent to collections for her care. That notice from the collections agency involved a paltry sum, $26.50 — absurd really, given he'd previously been told he owed $2.5 million for treatment of his newborn's congenital heart defect and other disorders.
HBCUs got a windfall of federal COVID relief. Here's how colleges are spending it
After a couple of difficult semesters during the pandemic, Elijah Love, a computer science major at North Carolina A&T State University (N.C. A&T), was determined to graduate on time. "Whatever came with that — summer classes, double-load courses — I was willing to do it," Love says. This...
ABOUT
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.
