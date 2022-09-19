Read full article on original website
W. Peyton Bates, 83; service September 23
W. Peyton Bates, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Wesley “Peyton” was born on June 6, 1939, in Columbia, South Carolina,...
Rudy Schwanda, 79; incomplete
Lt. Colonel Rudy Schwanda, USMC (Retired), 79, of New Bern, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Kayla Davis, 30; incomplete
Kayla Davis, 30, of Gloucester, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Monroe Johnson, 81; service September 25
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his sister’s home in Beaufort. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Charles Cavett, 69; no service
Charles David Cavett, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He is survived by his five cousins, JoAnn N. Woodard of Kinston; Namon A. Nassef of Pensacola, FL; Michael Earl Cole of Newport; Lisa Carraway of Suffolk, VA; and Lori C. Warren of Beaufort.
Robin Huling, 67; incomplete
Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, died Saturday, September 17, 2022., at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehab. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Keith Moore Sr., 83; service September 21
Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 20th, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
SBI investigates Swansboro fire
Chief Dave Degnan of the Swansboro Fire Department said the investigation of a house fire has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. Firefighters called to battle the blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department.
Bobbie Mize, 87; service September 24
Bobbie S. Mize, 87, of Cape Carteret, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 24th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends...
NCCF gets grant, looking for another, to build Down East mariculture hub
OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation has received a $200,000 grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation to help fund construction of a mariculture hub on county-owned property beside the boat ramp at Straits in North River off Harkers Island Road. Ana Zivanovic-Nenadovic, assistant policy director for the federation, said...
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
MOREHEAD CITY — There were less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half of the Mullet Bucket game when Adam Cummings registered his first catch of the season. He had missed West Car-teret’s first four football games with a quadriceps injury. His return to health proved to...
Cancer survivor registration underway for ACS Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast
— The 2022 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast is set for 2:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Carteret Community College (CCC), and registration is currently underway for participants, especially cancer survivors. “Relay is not just a fun way to raise money for cancer...
Croatan sweeps cross country conference kickoff meet with both teams winning decisively
JACKSONVILLE — Croatan cross country teams captured convincing wins in the 3A Coastal Conference kickoff meet at Northeast Creek Park. The girls won by 30 points, while the boys took their side by 28. The Cougars tallied an impressive 20 points in the boys meet to outlast West Carteret...
Emerald Isle to car show with proceeds helping those in need during holiday season
EMERALD ISLE — Rev up your car’s engine to make sure it runs, polish the chrome and paint and get ready to head to Emerald Isle in November for a car show that will raise money for the town’s “Shop with a Cop” program, which helps bring holiday cheer to those in need.
Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors to meet
The Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Carteret Partnership for Children offices on 3328 Bridges St., Morehead City NC 28557.
Tennis eyes loop title: Experience bolstered by exchanges
The Swansboro girls tennis team is eyeing a 3A Coastal Conference championship this season, thanks in part to two crucial additions to the team. The Pirates were already closing in on a successful season with a top-six rotation made up almost entirely of seniors, but then foreign exchange students Michelle Armani of Norway and Anina Caviezel of Switzerland came to town to help push the squad the rest of the way.
Croatan wins Wells Fargo 3A State Cup, captures statewide competition for second straight year
CHAPEL HILL — It’s now clear. Croatan isn’t just one of the best 2A athletic programs in the state. A year after winning the Wells Fargo State Cup in that division, the Cougars moved up to 3A and repeated as the statewide champ. “Wow, can you believe...
