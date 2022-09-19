ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

W. Peyton Bates, 83; service September 23

W. Peyton Bates, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Wesley “Peyton” was born on June 6, 1939, in Columbia, South Carolina,...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Rudy Schwanda, 79; incomplete

Rudy Schwanda, 79; incomplete

Lt. Colonel Rudy Schwanda, USMC (Retired), 79, of New Bern, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEW BERN, NC
Kayla Davis, 30; incomplete

Kayla Davis, 30; incomplete

Kayla Davis, 30, of Gloucester, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
GLOUCESTER, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Monroe Johnson, 81; service September 25

Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his sister’s home in Beaufort. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Charles Cavett, 69; no service

Charles Cavett, 69; no service

Charles David Cavett, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He is survived by his five cousins, JoAnn N. Woodard of Kinston; Namon A. Nassef of Pensacola, FL; Michael Earl Cole of Newport; Lisa Carraway of Suffolk, VA; and Lori C. Warren of Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
Robin Huling, 67; incomplete

Robin Huling, 67; incomplete

Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, died Saturday, September 17, 2022., at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehab. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 17, 18 & 19

Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Beaufort at his sister’s home. Monroe was a member of Glad Tidings Church of Morehead City. He also was the owner and operator of Monroe Johnson Construction. Robin Huling, Morehead City. Robin C. Huling, 67,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Keith Moore Sr., 83; service September 21

Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 20th, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
SBI investigates Swansboro fire

SBI investigates Swansboro fire

Chief Dave Degnan of the Swansboro Fire Department said the investigation of a house fire has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. Firefighters called to battle the blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bobbie Mize, 87; service September 24

Bobbie S. Mize, 87, of Cape Carteret, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 24th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

NCCF gets grant, looking for another, to build Down East mariculture hub

OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation has received a $200,000 grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation to help fund construction of a mariculture hub on county-owned property beside the boat ramp at Straits in North River off Harkers Island Road. Ana Zivanovic-Nenadovic, assistant policy director for the federation, said...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

MOREHEAD CITY — There were less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half of the Mullet Bucket game when Adam Cummings registered his first catch of the season. He had missed West Car-teret’s first four football games with a quadriceps injury. His return to health proved to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Tennis eyes loop title: Experience bolstered by exchanges

The Swansboro girls tennis team is eyeing a 3A Coastal Conference championship this season, thanks in part to two crucial additions to the team. The Pirates were already closing in on a successful season with a top-six rotation made up almost entirely of seniors, but then foreign exchange students Michelle Armani of Norway and Anina Caviezel of Switzerland came to town to help push the squad the rest of the way.
SWANSBORO, NC

