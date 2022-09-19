Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 20th, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

