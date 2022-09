NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Season three of Lego Masters premieres Wednesday on FOX 17 News and one of the contestants comes from right here in Middle Tennessee. College Grove's Kerry Woo is competing in the upcoming season of Lego Masters along with a Knoxville man on a team called the "Grandpappies."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO