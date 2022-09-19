This week, Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters, meaning the Internet can finally start talking about the actual movie instead of focusing on all of the drama surrounding the promotional cycle...probably. In actuality, the conversations surrounding the cast of this cursed film will likely continue as long as the cast keeps providing content to discuss. Of course, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles don’t have to do much to get the Internet talking. Twitter will find anything to go off about when it comes to this group of people, as was proven at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. So, when the cast of Darling (minus a few key people) gathered together again on Monday night for the New York premiere, it’s no surprise that the rumor mill began spinning once again. This time around, though, there wasn’t anywhere near as much fodder.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO