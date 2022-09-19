Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
BMUET(TE) SS23 Was Steeped In Historical Schoolboy References
Established in 2017 by Byungmun Seo and Jina Um, the Seoul-based label BMUET(TE) now heads to London Fashion Week to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, simultaneously marking its first physical debut. Following last season’s digital debut on the LFW calendar, which saw the brand blend menswear and womenswear traditions with the use of bows sitting pretty on blazers, skirts gracing the knees of authentic tailoring tropes, and frills being applied to classic styles to ooze a punkish storyline, BMUET(TE)’s SS23 presentation promises anything but a dull display.
hypebeast.com
PRONOUNCE Elevates Sartorial Codes With a Love for the Uncanny
Yushan Li and Jun Zhou’s burgeoning imprint PRONOUNCE finds the thread between East-meets-West, all while commenting on the similarities between genders and dressing stereotypes. With a book of shows behind them, having been the first Chinese brand to be invited to present at Pitti Uomo, receiving off-the-ground funding from the Isabella Blow Foundation, and Li working directly under Kanye West for his brand YEEZY and Zhou developing at Ermenegildo Zegna, PRONOUNCE has built itself as a name not to be missed.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Hypebae
GOOMHEO Heads to a "Dystopian Beach" for SS23
London-based designer GOOMHEO has unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection just in time for Fashion Week. Titled “Dystopian Beach,” the range is described to be an “apocalyptic fever dream” with the creative’s fluid approach to men’s fashion. The South Korean designer, a Central Saint Martins...
RELATED PEOPLE
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
wmagazine.com
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madewell Just Marked Down Every Item on Its Site, Including Best-Selling Jeans and Tote Bags
Insiders can snag up to 30 percent off right now The season of chic boots, flowy cardigans, and lightweight jackets is just around the corner. And to help your wardrobe get fall-ready, Madewell just secretly marked down every single item on its website — but for loyalty members only. Until September 26, Madewell Insiders Loyalty Event can log into their accounts and score 25 percent off all clothing, shoes, and accessories sitewide. For customers in the Stars and Icons tiers of Madewell's rewards program (shoppers who have spent...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Matty Bovan’s Maximalist Designs Have Unexpected Ties to Italy’s Fashion
MILAN — Matty Bovan’s avant-garde maximalism is decamping to Milan this season and he is all about taking his rebel spirit to the city’s fashion, traditionally rooted in wearability. “I’m incredibly excited because I’m so used to London and it’s really an exciting opportunity for me,” Bovan told WWD, Zooming in from Yorkshire in the U.K. a few days before the show, which is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. CET. The show is being backed by Dolce & Gabbana as part of a mentoring program jumpstarted last February that invites young names to Milan Fashion Week and supplies them...
Complex
Represent Keeps It Cold With Rebellious Fall/Winter 2022 Drop
Following the first instalment of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Manchester-based Represent continues its push its luxury streetwear aesthetic with a second seasonal drop – adding a range of outerwear, slick knits and a whole host of jersey pieces to combat the colder months. Highlighted in the collection is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmagazine.com
Don’t Worry Darling’s New YorkPremiere Was a Fashion Filled, Drama Free Affair
This week, Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters, meaning the Internet can finally start talking about the actual movie instead of focusing on all of the drama surrounding the promotional cycle...probably. In actuality, the conversations surrounding the cast of this cursed film will likely continue as long as the cast keeps providing content to discuss. Of course, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles don’t have to do much to get the Internet talking. Twitter will find anything to go off about when it comes to this group of people, as was proven at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. So, when the cast of Darling (minus a few key people) gathered together again on Monday night for the New York premiere, it’s no surprise that the rumor mill began spinning once again. This time around, though, there wasn’t anywhere near as much fodder.
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
In Style
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
hypebeast.com
’70s Swag and Carnival Vibes Fueled Theophilio’s SS23 Collection
With this presentation being his second-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week, Edvin Thompson has proven his talent – yet again – for his Theophilio brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. CFDA Award-winner for American Emerging Designer of the Year, Thompson’s new collection shone a spotlight on his...
voguebusiness.com
Designer resilience shines through a sombre London Fashion Week
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. From the minute’s silence at the start of Daniel W Fletcher’s opening show, to the sombre procession at SS Daley and funereal looks at Erdem and Richard Quinn, the death of Queen Elizabeth II overshadowed the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of London Fashion Week.
Midcentury Staples Reimagined For Today? Call It Nowstalgia.
Model Imaan Hammam wears a Valentino cardigan; Valentino boutiques. Versace corset top, skirt, and belt; versace.com. Choi wears a Versace corset top, pants, and belt; versace.com. Both in Ralph Lauren Collection shoes.
Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
Reba McEntire Steps Into the Groove in Tie-Dye Shirt, Jeans & Fancy Cowboy Boots in NYC
Reba McEntire brought a taste of the Wild West to New York City while appearing on “Good Morning America” this week. The Grammy Award-winning musician walked through Times Square in a distinctly laid-back outfit, featuring a white tank top and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her ensemble was layered with a blue, yellow, white and black tie-dyed button-up shirt, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel. Completing McEntire’s outfit was a black shoulder bag, silver teardrop earrings and a thin pendant necklace. When it came to shoes, McEntire opted to go fully Western in a set of cowboy boots. The country music...
Comments / 0