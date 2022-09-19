Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Missing woman found late Tuesday night
WHITE HORSE, S.D. — Following relentless efforts from tribal leaders and departments, Shawn LeBeau, also known as Lamb, was found late Tuesday night east of Timberlake, South Dakota. She was last seen Sept. 17 in White Horse. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement gave out their condolences to her...
willmarradio.com
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department is thanking everyone who helped locate a man who had been missing since Saturday. Unfortunately 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday...more details are expected to be released later today. Knutson reportedly left his home around 2:44 Saturday morning and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near the railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs, and yesterday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Knutson's body has been found.
amazingmadison.com
Woman injured in Lake County motorcycle accident
A Minnesota woman was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lake County on Saturday afternoon. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 1:30 Saturday afternoon on 464th Avenue south of Chester. The Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Melissa Moran of Ponsford, Minnesota was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson northbound on 464th Avenue near 244th Street. Moran was not able to navigate the curve and low shoulder of the roadway and entered the east ditch. She was transported to Madison Regional Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota in the last week; active cases fall
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, raising the statewide total to 3017. Active cases in Brookings County increase by seven to 35. Fifty-one new cases reported since September 14th, the total is 8,889. Recovered cases are at 8,795. There have been 59 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyexpress.com
Milbank Man Held in Grant County DC on Rape Charge
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen reports on September 15, law enforcement from the Grant County Sheriff’s office executed an arrest warrant in the city of Milbank. Jacomie Antonio Noe, 23, a Milbank resident, was arrested and charged with felony rape in the first degree. Noe is being held at the Grant County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police, Homeland Security investigate fake ID’s
The Brookings Police Department assisted Homeland Security Investigations with an investigation where more than 50 fake ID’s destined for Brookings were intercepted by Customs and Border Protection. Detective Adam Smith says an individual had ordered ID’s for themselves and several friends for the purpose of purchasing alcohol underage. These...
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
Comments / 0