(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department is thanking everyone who helped locate a man who had been missing since Saturday. Unfortunately 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday...more details are expected to be released later today. Knutson reportedly left his home around 2:44 Saturday morning and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near the railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs, and yesterday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Knutson's body has been found.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO