Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO