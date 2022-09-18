Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Sarah Campbell of Dover, Delaware and 29-year-old Davonta Brown of Woodside, Delaware for drug and weapon offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Titus Young of Frederica, Delaware. Young was last contacted on April 3, 2022, in the Frederica area. Attempts to contact or locate Young have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Young is...
firststateupdate.com
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
firststateupdate.com
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Ocean City Today
Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
nccpdnews.com
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
firststateupdate.com
Just before 4:00 Wednesday morning Delaware State Police along with rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, New Castle County Paramedics, and Trooper 4 responded to Pulaski Highway at Wilton Blvd. for reports of a vehicle accident with ejection. Upon arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had crashed into the...
WBOC
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
firststateupdate.com
Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
firststateupdate.com
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is investigating the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officials with the DOC have confirmed that K9 Lux, assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna died on Sunday. Officials, saddened to announce the on-duty passing of K9 Lux, said that K(LUX, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked DOC K9 vehicle on September 18, 2022.
firststateupdate.com
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED – 09/19/22 – The Talk of Delmarva has learned that the man killed in an early morning crash Sunday was 22 year old Senior Airman Kohl Reed, a Pennsylvania native assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say that alcohol or drugs were not involved.
WBOC
WYE MILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Wednesday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Talbot County. The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a one-story home located at 28796 Dolvin Circle in Wye Mills. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it took the Cordova Volunteer Fire Company and assisting companies nearly three hours to get the blaze under control.
A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
WBOC
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Fatal Shooting in Cambridge has left those, in the community, in tears. 20-year-old Kevin Dwayne Raeford, of Salisbury, was shot and killed. Cambridge Police say Raeford's body was found in a wooded area on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave. Cambridge Police arrived to the scene, around 3 p.m., after shots were fired. Maryland State Police have taken the lead in this case.
Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Three suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia.
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
