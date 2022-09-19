Read full article on original website
Popular Baltimore Rapper 'Lonnie Da Goat' Reportedly Killed In Maryland
A Baltimore rapper who was famous for giving back to his community has been murdered, confirms CBS Baltimore. The 24-year-old rapper known as LonnieDaGoat was found dead in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, after police received reports of an unresponsive man, continues the outlet.
Wbaltv.com
Fire at James E. Hooper House in Baltimore leaves artists devastated
A fire Saturday night in north Baltimore left a community of artists devastated. About 10 artists used the James E. Hooper House at East 23rd and St. Paul streets to create and exhibit their work. "We saw lights outside and got up to go look out to see what the...
WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video
BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Keeping It Weird: Hampdenfest, ever-enchanting in an ever-changing world
The weather is suspiciously lovely on this late summer day in Hampden when an imposing sandy-blonde haired woman who looks like she could give Dog The Bounty Hunter a wedgie and get away with it gruffly asks “Do you make shirts”? My reply is scattered and incoherent. She cuts to the nitty gritty: “Do you make dinosaur shirts?” I see a guy standing behind her with a collared short sleeve dress shirt covered in ’80s dino prints and I say “Why don’t you ask him?” She turns around, taking note of the man’s dinosaur shirt, and gives a deep grin and laughs.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: September 20-26
This Week: Kevin Tervala lectures on Abstraction and African Art for the Art Seminar Group, BmoreArt’s Jeffrey Kent and Cara Ober in conversation with Devin Allen and Bill Gaskins in a Connect+Collect Virtual Talk, Jo Smail opening reception at Goya Contemporary, Plein Air Painting at Evergreen, John Waters at Maryland Center for History and Culture, Oletha DeVane opening reception at UMBC, September Bromo Art Walk, and Corita Kent and J.M. Giordano opening receptions at Goucher–PLUS Center for Craft Research Fund Artist Fellowship and more featured opportunities.
pressboxonline.com
Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
foxbaltimore.com
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘AIDS ain’t over’: Supporters look back on 35 years at AIDS Action Baltimore
Pat Moran has won three Emmys and many other awards in her years as a casting director for movies and television productions, but she said the tribute she received this week was different. Moran was honored for her support of AIDS Action Baltimore, the organization she co-founded in 1987 after...
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities
BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
baltimorebeat.com
Baltimore Can’t Fill Teacher Vacancies, Kids Suffer
It’s an annual tradition in Baltimore. Each summer, the district hemorrhages hundreds of teachers and scrambles to fill vacancies, just before welcoming more than 77,000 children back to school in late August. “Baltimore is a high turnover district,” Cristina Duncan Evans, teacher chapter chair of the Baltimore Teachers Union,...
Maybe Jury Duty Isn't So Bad: Lucky Maryland Lotto Player Cashes In $50K Payday
A Lanham man who made a last minute change to his typical lottery numbers in order to make it to jury duty on time got a lucky $50,000 surprise, announced the Maryland Lottery. Marc Holly always picks the same numbers at the same Lottery retailer but changed his schedule when...
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
Football coach accused of striking Gaithersburg athletic director in head during large brawl, court documents say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County football coach is accused of not only hitting another employee, but failing to de-escalate a large brawl between players, according to court documents obtained by WUSA9. A criminal summons for Travis Hawkins, the head football coach for Northwest High School, said he struck...
