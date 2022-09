Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel, which is where several other royal family members were laid to rest Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, the late monarch was honored by the British royal family and various heads of state at her official state funeral at Westminster Abbey. After Monday's official events, including a committal service alongside King Charles III and members of the royal family, the Queen will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The monarch's final resting place is incredibly significant...

