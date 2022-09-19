So Heartbreaking: Princess Charlotte Breaks Out In Tears At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

mega

An emotional day. Prince William and Kate Middleton 's only daughter, Princess Charlotte , had to wipe away her tears during Queen Elizabeth 's funeral.

On Monday, September 19, the 7-year-old could be seen crying at the Westminster Abbey ceremony while holding hands with her mother. The tot was dressed similar to Kate in a black coat dress, matching tights and a hat. Charlotte also had a silver horseshoe brooch pinned to the front of her outfit, which is likely a tribute to her great-grandmother's affinity for horses.

Charlotte’s older brother, 9-year-old Prince George , was also by her side, while the youngest Cambridge child, 4-year-old Prince Louis , stayed at home.

As OK! previously shared, the toddler is having a tough time understanding the death , as Kate told Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley , "The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?'"

The mother-of-three previously shared that when Louis was first informed about the Queen's death, he responded by saying, "At least Grannie is with great grandpa [ Prince Philip ] now."

Last week, Elaine Gee , a local teacher, revealed that when she spoke to William about how the children were doing, he said "they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible ."

Since the Cambridge clan just moved to Windsor, this year marked the kids' first at Lambrook School, which is said to have fees as high as $20,000 per term .

Though George is aware of the fact that he will one day take the throne, his parents are making sure he stays grounded.

"Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly ," share a source. "They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. It’s clear Prince William and Kate are raising him well."

The Queen passed at age 96 on September 8, making way for her eldest son, King Charles , to take the throne.

