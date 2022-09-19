Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Watch this delightful early interview of a pre-superstardom Yes appearing on early 70s BBC TV
From Jon Anderson's endearing shyness to Rick Wakeman's typical hilarity, this is a rare look at Yes before they conquered the US
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Used to Be Famous’ on Netflix, a Formula Drama About the Unlikely Pairing of a Washed-Up Musician and a Young Upstart
Netflix movie I Used to Be Famous casts a modestly dynamic duo to play an unlikely musical duo: First-time actor Leo Long, a real-life musician who identifies as neurodiverse, and Ed Skrein, who you’ll recognize from Game of Thrones, Deadpool and Midway. The movie’s a heartwarmer for sure, a modest little drama that never, ever seems to consider deviating from formula – and honestly, that may be just fine. I USED TO BE FAMOUS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: “This is your time.” Vinnie D (Ed Skrein) hears those words as he’s about to take the stage in front...
‘The Worst Person in the World’ actor Anders Danielsen Lie, Gard B. Eidsvold to Headline Erik Poppe’s Film, Series ‘Quisling’ For SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2. Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945. Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company....
Monty Python Michael Palin embarks on discovery journey through Iraq in new Channel 5 documentary
Comedian Michael Palin goes “beyond the military checkpoints” to discover Iraq in a new Channel 5 documentary series.Titled Michael Palin: Into Iraq, the former Monty Python star travels through the middle eastern land to “see a different side” of a country “defined by decades of war and conflicts”.His new series sees Sir Michael travel 1000 miles across the country in a three-week period, passing by Baghdad and meeting Iraqi soldiers and school students.The first episode is available on My5, with the next one scheduled on Tuesday 27 September at 9pm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license feeSally Lindsay replaces Richard Osman as co-host of BBC’s PointlessTerry Crews says late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards ‘reminded me of myself’
digitalspy.com
Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 ending explained by the cast
Fate: The Winx Saga spoilers ahead. It’s a tough time being a teenager, but it’s tougher when you have the literal fate of the world hanging on your shoulders. But that’s exactly what Bloom dealt with in Fate: The Winx Saga season two. Thankfully, as Blood Witches began to target fairies, she had a cracking team of friends ready to band together to save Alfea.
Royal Shakespeare Company Sets Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey as Co-Artistic Directors
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey will be the co-artistic directors of the U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), the Bard-centric troupe based in Stratford-Upon-Avon, from June 2023. Gregory Doran, who served as artistic director for a decade from 2012, decided to step down earlier this year and has taken on the role of artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023. He will direct his 50th production for the company in spring 2023. At the request of the RSC board, Erica Whyman will continue as acting artistic director until June 2023, and she will then leave to pursue a freelance career. Evans...
High Concept ‘Django’ Series Revisits the World of Cult Sergio Corbucci Western – First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
An English-language reimagining of the world of Sergio Corbucci’s cult 1966 spaghetti western “Django,” which launched the career of Italian icon Franco Nero, is set to launch from the Rome Film Festival in October. The high–concept TV series, titled “Django,” will play in 2023 exclusively on Sky and its streaming service NOW in all countries where Sky operates, including the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria. It will also air on Canal+ in France, Switzerland, Benelux and Africa. The Rome Film Festival runs from Oct. 13-23. The 10-episode “Django” show stars Matthias Schoenaerts (“Rust and Bone,” “Bullhead”) as the iconic gunman who...
Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
Daily Beast
‘Documentary Now!’ Takes Aim at ‘My Octopus Teacher,’ Agnés Varda, and More This Season
Where has the past half a-century gone? The trailer for Documentary Now!’s 53rd season has already arrived. It feels like just a few years ago that we got Season 3; now, we’re already this far into the future. But there’s no point in complaining, because one of the finest, most hilarious shows on television has returned.
Ireland’s Paper Panther Builds Buzz At Cartoon Forum With ‘Little Whale’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A pre-school series produced by Ireland’s Paper Panther Productions, “Little Whale” was one of the early-breakouts at this year’s Cartoon Forum. Following their Tuesday pitch, series director Carol Freeman and producer Chris Hees greeted a steady stream of French studios and U.K. buyers, among others, auguring a bright future for the maritime project. Paper Panther shared this exclusive first-look with Variety. Loosely adapted from Freeman’s 2018 short “The Bird & The Whale” – a hand-painted gem that would claim nearly 70 awards throughout its festival run – this series follows the gentle Little Whale and his courageous friend Narwhalia as they travel...
Fresh Perspectives Bring Vigor to French Animation
Fueled by a robust educational pipeline and the steady influx of foreign investment, France’s animation ecosystem continues to expand. In 2021, animated programing accounted for 33% of international audiovisual sales, making episodic animation the country’s leading television export. And as the sector grows, so too will its gravitational pull, bringing in new voices, fresh perspectives, talents with more diversified backgrounds. “There are more and more gateways,” says producer and Ikki Films CEO Nidia Santiago. “We’re seeing greater bridges between animation and other art-forms, and those bridges are coming about more naturally than ever before.” Trained in live action, Santiago founded her...
Blue Finch Boards Sales on Beyond Fest Titles ‘Stéphane,’ ‘Good Boy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales on European genre titles, Scandinavian thriller “Good Boy” and found footage film “Stéphane,” ahead of their world premieres at Beyond Fest. “Good Boy,” which delves into the perils of the modern dating world, follows Sigrid who thinks she’s...
Star-studded 'Amsterdam' merges facts, fiction and team work
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Director David O. Russell got his starry cast involved in the creation of his new crime drama "Amsterdam". The five-time Oscar nominee reunited with his "The Fighter" and "American Hustle" star Christian Bale to develop the movie, with the duo getting together in diners over several years to bounce ideas off each other.
Oscars: Israel To Submit ‘Cinema Sabaya’ For Best International Film Category Following Ophir Win
Orit Fouks Rotem’s Cinema Sabaya will be Israel’s entry to the best international film category in this year’s Oscar race, following its best picture win at the country’s Ophir national cinema awards over the weekend. Under Israel’s Oscar entry selection process, the work that wins the best film Ophir is automatically put forward as the country’s submission. Cinema Sabaya also won best Director, Supporting Actress, Costumes and Casting The fiction feature follows eight women from different sides of the Middle East conflict who participate in a video workshop using footage they have shot of their lives. The group dynamic forces them to challenge their...
BBC
House of the Dragon: Mum proud of baby's role in show
This article contains plot details from episode five of House of the Dragon. A mother has said she is "really proud" of her daughter who featured in Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon. Emma, 29, an actress from Derbyshire, said 18-month-old Ziggy was seen in episode five...
Jim Henson Company Developing Drama Series ‘All-Of-A-Kind Family’ Based On Sydney Taylor Books
EXCLUSIVE: The Jim Henson Company is developing All-of-a-Kind Family, a live-action one-hour drama series about a hardworking Jewish family in Manhattan’s bustling Lower East Side in 1911, based on the collection of books by Sydney Taylor. Jordana Lewis Jaffe (NCIS: Los Angeles) is attached to develop the project and will also serve as showrunner. Published in 1951, All-of-a-Kind Family provided Jewish American children a way to see themselves and their experiences reflected in an authentic way. It follows five sisters—Ella, Henny, Sarah, Charlotte, and Gertrude— throughout a year of their childhood. Taylor drew on her own family’s experiences which also inspired four additional...
IGN
Bullet Train: Exclusive First 10 Minutes
Watch the opening scenes from the action-comedy Bullet Train, available on Digital on September 27th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 18th. The home entertainment release has over an hour of extras, including outtakes and bloopers. In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky...
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
NME
Listen to new Ryuichi Sakamoto songs from Netflix anime series ‘Exception’
Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared two new songs that were made for the Netflix anime series Exception – listen below. The two songs – ‘Opening for ‘Exception’’ and ‘Oxygen’ – soundtrack the new space horror anime series, which is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi.
