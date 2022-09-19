Read full article on original website
Missoula likes to run. I believe Run Wild Missoula puts on a run for almost every holiday, change of season, or just to have fun and Missoulians can't get enough of them. This Sunday to wrap up a full weekend of Homecoming Parades, Montana Grizzly Football, and more it is the "Fierce Fab 5k" this Sunday September 25th. Formerly the "Diva Day 5K" it is a run that encourages and supports all women, including transgender, non-binary and more. It is also open to the men who support the women in our community and who are working together to grow equality and awareness. This is a fun run to celebrate coming together in Missoula. All participants will receive a custom medal, free photos and if you are over 21 a mimosa at the end of the run (apple juice for those under 21), and more. Wearing whatever makes you feel "fabulous" is encouraged! To register for the "Fierce and Fabulous 5k Run click here.
We're not stopping until we've tried them all: every single pumpkin spice latte in Missoula. While it may seem like a task that would make even Sisyphus give up, it's way more delicious, less labor-intensive, and a drinking a PSL has a way better chance of brightening your day than pushing a big stupid rock up a big stupid mountain ever will.
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Apparently the kids pulled an all-nighter playing, so we can't guarantee that this will be his constant demeanor. Although the gals from the Humane Society of Western Montana did say that Marshall is a consistently mellow dude. And he would love for you to take him home. It was another...
It is safe to say that we are all familiar with Missoula's nightlife. Some more than others. But, regardless you probably have some fond memories of a night out downtown. Like the night you nearly missed tackling your college dorm roommate, and stopping your momentum with your face. Maybe the time you dressed up only in clothing you could get from Goodwill for $5 and accomplished a downtown pub crawl. Or the time you were forced to take the "tapeworm" shot for your birthday. Don't even get me started about the time you tried to ride on top of the cop car, pretending it was a bucking bull. *sigh* AWWWWW THE BLURRY MEMORIES.
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Voting is underway in Ronan for the 12th annual Trail of Bales. There are currently 35 entries taking part in this year's Harvest Fest tradition. Visitors can follow the Trail of Bales map to see the decorative bales and vote on their favorite creation. "This is...
In a day and age when information is spread so quickly, it is no surprise that conspiracy theories are allowed to run rampant on the internet. Take the QAnon conspiracy for example. These cryptic internet messages have got people all over the country strapping on their tinfoil hats and convinced that a high-ranking person in the government is leaking top secret information via the web.
Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
