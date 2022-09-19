ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
msn.com

Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser

Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Whiskey Riff

Woman On Motorcycle Has Intense Staredown With Growling Bison At Yellowstone National Park

That would certainly leave you needing a fresh change of shorts… just a little bit. Sometimes these things just happen in places like Yellowstone. The land of these parks is conserved to hold pristine habitat for these animals, meaning they usually have healthy populations. The roads going through these parks offer optimal chances to view wildlife as they truly cut right through their homes.
Outsider.com

Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO

We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park

People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
The Independent

Michigan man survives grizzly bear attack while hunting moose

A Michigan man nearly met his maker while he was hunting for moose in Alaska, after he and a group of hunters unknowingly stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her cubs.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting in northern Alaska, approximately 300 miles north of Anchorage, when he and his group accidentally came across the path of the mother bear and her three young cubs on 6 September.In an interview Memphis Live, the man’s uncle described how the interaction very quickly escalated, with the mother bear shifting into attack mode and lunging at the 33-year-old hunter.“She was coming at him and...
K2 Radio

Casper, WY
