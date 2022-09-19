Read full article on original website
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from FedExField is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles at Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Eagles were awfully...
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
NBC Sports
Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career
The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams
Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa Earned His Latest NFL Honor
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tagovailoa is the American Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. He took home the recognition after leading the Dolphins to a 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Miami looked dead in the water after the Ravens established a 35-14 lead...
NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season provided another solid slate of games, which included some impressive comebacks by the Dolphins to beat the Ravens and the Jets to defeat the Browns. Heading into Week 3, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. It all starts when...
NFL・
Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell on Loss to Eagles: 'I Put This One on Me'
O'Connell made it clear he wanted all the blame for the Vikings' disappointing loss to fall on his shoulders.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Eagles 24-7 Win
The Philadelphia Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL on Monday Night Football. In all three phases of the game, the Eagles showed up and dominated. Philadelphia fanatics should love that the hype over the offseason is for real and not a gimmick. The Eagles are one of six teams still undefeated going into week three. Here are three takeaways from Philadelphia’s home opener:
NBC Sports
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL・
