ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams

Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa Earned His Latest NFL Honor

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tagovailoa is the American Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. He took home the recognition after leading the Dolphins to a 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Miami looked dead in the water after the Ravens established a 35-14 lead...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season provided another solid slate of games, which included some impressive comebacks by the Dolphins to beat the Ravens and the Jets to defeat the Browns. Heading into Week 3, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. It all starts when...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Eagles 24-7 Win

The Philadelphia Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL on Monday Night Football. In all three phases of the game, the Eagles showed up and dominated. Philadelphia fanatics should love that the hype over the offseason is for real and not a gimmick. The Eagles are one of six teams still undefeated going into week three. Here are three takeaways from Philadelphia’s home opener:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more

STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy