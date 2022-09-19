Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Texas. Authorities said they took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Active Fire at Sidney High School Wednesday Afternoon
SIDNEY, Iowa - Students evacuated due to active fire at Sidney High School, Wednesday afternoon.,. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement:. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Sidney Fire Department was called to the Sidney High School for an active fire at approximately 1:00pm. The school...
WOWT
WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM...
WOWT
Monday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County as positivity rate falls
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
KETV.com
Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
klkntv.com
Emergency officials help places of worship prepare for the worst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and agencies across the nation want to make sure there is a safety plan no matter where you go, even to worship. You never know when disaster will strike, so the best thing is to have plans in place for...
News Channel Nebraska
Marylyn Schneider
Marylyn Schneider, age 77 of Nebraska City died September 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Marylyn was born July 20, 1945 to Donald and Lucy Mae (Kerr) Johnson in. Springfield, MO. The family moved to Fort Lupton, CO where they resided until Marylyn was five. They then...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
1011now.com
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
Nebraska man who maintains his innocence is denied a pardon
A Nebraska man who maintains he wasn't even at a fatal 1999 shooting he was convicted of being involved in was denied a pardon Monday despite having the support of the victim's family.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Top Antiquing Destinations in America
If you've ever driven on Interstate 80 between Des Moines and Omaha, then you've passed by one of the top antiquing places in America and probably didn't even notice. Right alongside heavy hitters like Palm Springs, Palm Beach, and New Orleans is tiny Walnut, Iowa (population 747), checking in at number nine on BestLife's new list of 'The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Antiquing'.
KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
