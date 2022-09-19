As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Sept. 19:. On 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a Merrill man, 34, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later the driver turned himself into the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. He was then turned over to jail staff. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO