Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
95.5 FM WIFC
Deadly Motorcycle Crash Reported During Northwoods Fall Ride
TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning crash that involved four motorcycles in Lincoln County. Michael Tyloch was killed around 10 am Saturday just north of Hwy U on Hwy A near the Tomahawk Speedway. According to the Sheriff’s Dept, two motorcycles were...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 19, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Sept. 19:. On 09-14-22 a deputy was dispatched to the area of N1400 block of CTH W in the Town of Pine River for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, a Merrill man, 34, had left the scene in another vehicle. A short time later the driver turned himself into the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed through a series of standard field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests he was placed under arrest for second offense OWI, OAR, and two counts of bail jumping. He was then turned over to jail staff. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
merrillfotonews.com
8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident
Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
tomahawkleader.com
Gleason boy dead, one arrested following head-on crash on State Hwy. 17 in Town of Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL – A Gleason boy is dead and four others were injured in a two-car crash in the Town of Merrill on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 7:22 p.m., a Dodge Ram operated by John J. Lahti, 41, of Merrill, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Rd. in the Town of Merrill when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Thomas J. Skaar, 41 of Gleason, and occupied by passengers Leah M. Skaar, 37, of Gleason; a female, 9, of Gleason; and a male, 8, of Gleason.
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
wxpr.org
Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death
A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County court yesterday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A judge set 41-year-old John Lahti’s bond at $500,000, the harshest bond allowable for that charge. Police say Lahti...
WSAW
It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual large item drop-off event is set for Friday and Saturday. “Clean it Up Wausau” allows people to safely dispose of their large household items like mattresses and furniture. There will be a fee for certain items, including tires, electronics, and anything with freon.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point Fire Department purchased a rapid deploy water rescue craft with grant money
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department was awarded $30,750 in grant money to purchase a rapid deploy water rescue craft. According to the Stevens Point Fire Department, the funding is from the EMS Flex Grant which are funds from the American Rescue Plan, and local fiscal recovery funds.
wearegreenbay.com
Clintonville PD search for man who allegedly stole 81-year-old’s vehicle at local gas station
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Police Department is looking for a man with a felony warrant out for his arrest and a vehicle recently stolen from an 81-year-old. According to a release, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on N. Main St....
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
A fundraising effort is underway to support the family of a child killed Sept. 17 when the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver. The fundraiser was launched by a coworker of Tom Skaar, the child’s father. “Tom is a compassionate nurse that...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
Community Foundation appoints best selling author and community promoter as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist
(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.
Name released in fatal Tomahawk-area motorcycle crash
Police have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday morning that involved four motorcycles as 67-year-olld Michael Tyloch. The crash was reported on Lincoln County Hwy. A at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The area was just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say two motorcycles were preparing to make a turn when two other cyclists collided with them.
Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead
A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
wxpr.org
Drunk driver charged in Merrill, Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee, and fall colors
A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County Court Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Then, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee Thursday. And as the weather starts to feel like fall, we explore the factors that impact fall colors.
