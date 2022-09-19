Read full article on original website
Related
Watch this delightful early interview of a pre-superstardom Yes appearing on early 70s BBC TV
From Jon Anderson's endearing shyness to Rick Wakeman's typical hilarity, this is a rare look at Yes before they conquered the US
Opinion: What the calls to boycott 'The Woman King' are really saying
There is inherent value in a film about a dynamic group of Black women warriors, from a West African kingdom most could not find on a map, who challenge the notion of male supremacy, says Nsenga K. Burton. She writes that the film's controversies only amplify the need for more people to see it, and to talk about it.
Saeed Jones confronts the end of the world in new poems
When Saeed Jones was working on his new book of poems during the pandemic's lockdown phase, he learned something about grief — it doesn't end, it just changes with time. The book is called Alive at the End of the World. The poet was nearing the 10-year anniversary of his mother's passing, and as he was working through his own loss, he was also surrounded by a collective experience of it.
NPR
Jake Blount's 'The New Faith' is an cautionary, clarifying Afrofuturist tale
Generations ago, gospel giants Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Mahalia Jackson each sang the rhetorical question, "Didn't it rain, children?" and bent time with the emphatic answers they supplied. "Just listen how it's rainin'," they urged, adopting present tense, "all day, all night." Their ebullient, imaginative readings of the scriptural event of the Great Flood testified to past divine judgment and deliverance, then plunged their congregants right into the immediacy of it, as though they were pressing their faces to the window of Noah's ark.
RELATED PEOPLE
Norman Lear Brought America’s Culture War To Prime Time
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. There was a remarkable stretch of time in the 1970s when Norman Lear was America’s cultural talisman. He just knew how to gather a crowd around their TV sets.
Complex
OFB’s Bandokay Pays Tribute To Late Father Mark Duggan With New Drop “Memories”
Marking what would have been the 40th birthday of his late father, Mark Duggan, OFB rapper Bandokay has put together some touching visuals for his latest track “Memories”. Tragically, the video was released barely two weeks after the police shot and killed Chris Kaba, another unarmed Black man from London’s inner-city, and it appears we’re still having the same conversations and marching against the same injustices meted out by the same institutions.
My Soul, There is a Country & Who Shall Separate us from the Love of Christ? Charles Parry & Sir James MacMillan anthems
THE Queen’s funeral is taking place today and each element of the service has been carefully selected by the late Monarch. The plans for her funeral included the order of service and music chosen to give the Queen one final goodbye. What is My Soul, There is a Country...
Comments / 0