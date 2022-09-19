When Saeed Jones was working on his new book of poems during the pandemic's lockdown phase, he learned something about grief — it doesn't end, it just changes with time. The book is called Alive at the End of the World. The poet was nearing the 10-year anniversary of his mother's passing, and as he was working through his own loss, he was also surrounded by a collective experience of it.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO