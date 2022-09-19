Read full article on original website
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trials
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many chores
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructure
Somerville moves one step closer to a net-zero emissions policy for new buildings
Outsidah: A drought is worth one thousand two hundred twelve words
I can’t look at numbers. They’re meaningless to me. I understand there’s something called a spreadsheet. To me, this sounds like bedding. In high school, I got my only D in math. And I got it from Ms. Dibblee, whom I loved, and who loved me. Please...
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
This is how much your heating bill is expected to increase this winter
BOSTON — Nick Wlodychak said it cost him a whopping $450 a month to heat his one-bedroom apartment in Jamaica Plain with electricity last winter. “Yeah it was outrageous,” Wlodychak said. “But what else are you going to do? Just freeze?”. Unfortunately, prices are expected to get...
New Doyon playground set for spring 2023 installation, hunt for funds continues
IPSWICH — A brand-new playground will be installed at Doyon Elementary School this spring. But this isn’t just any old playground — it is entirely transportable. “All of the structures can be completely moved to another location,” said Haley Rist, co-chair of the playground committee. “So, if — or when — a new school is built, and it’s on another property, all of this could be moved.”
Tales from the scanner: Car fire, confused fox
At 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, a fire in a basement was reported on Sagamore Road. At 9:20 p.m., the dispatcher radioed to say a man was in the police station lobby reporting that his blood sugar was low. At 9:45 p.m. on Market Street, a resident said a...
Bridge condition means County Street will become one way
IPSWICH — Inconvenience for drivers will be offset by a safer and more pleasant experience for walkers and cyclists when the County Street bridge is closed to two-way traffic, the select board was told. Meeting the board with engineer Bob Parsons of Tetra Tech on Monday, DPW director Rick...
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
Market Basket is America’s best grocery chain amid inflation, study finds
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket has been named America’s best grocery chain for continuing to offer customers low prices at a time of high inflation, according to a new study. An inflation edition of the Retailer Preference Index that contains research provided by the customer data firm dunnhumby...
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
With supermarket and liquor store open, second phase of new shopping plaza under review in Penacook
The Market Basket shopping plaza off Exit 17 in Concord is entering a second phase of work that will feature more restaurant and retail space, a credit union and an urgent care facility. Phase 1 included the construction of the Market Basket supermarket and a New Hampshire State Liquor Store...
Ipswich police and fire log September 12 to 18, 2022
9:40 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 4:31 p.m. 911 misdial from the Inn at Castle Hill on Argilla Road. 5:11 p.m. Motor vehicle stop on High Street and North Main Street. 9:50 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Caroline Avenue. Tuesday 9/13/22. 12:52 a.m. Motor vehicle...
Blessing of the Animals in Topsfield
Trinity Episcopal Church and Trinity Preschool invites the community to A Blessing of the Animals, Sunday, Sept 25, at 11 a.m. This act is a celebration of the bond we have with all animals and gives thanks to God for the joy they bring into our lives. The Rev. Jen...
Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home
Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
Walgreens’ owner willing to sell building for new senior center
READING – The possibility of the Walgreens building becoming the new Reading Senior/Community Center is one step closer to reality. At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez shared the news that when the town opened the latest Request For Proposal (RFP), the owner of the Walgreens building said he was willing to sell the long vacant downtown property it to the town.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Charges added to lease buyouts by local dealer raise questions
BOSTON — With the persistent shortage and high prices of new cars, a lot more people are looking to buy their vehicle when their lease comes to an end. You're supposed to be able to do that for the price agreed upon when you signed the lease, but two people came to NewsCenter 5 after one North Shore dealer added a lot of charges.
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
