Ipswich, MA

thelocalne.ws

New Doyon playground set for spring 2023 installation, hunt for funds continues

IPSWICH — A brand-new playground will be installed at Doyon Elementary School this spring. But this isn’t just any old playground — it is entirely transportable. “All of the structures can be completely moved to another location,” said Haley Rist, co-chair of the playground committee. “So, if — or when — a new school is built, and it’s on another property, all of this could be moved.”
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Car fire, confused fox

At 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, a fire in a basement was reported on Sagamore Road. At 9:20 p.m., the dispatcher radioed to say a man was in the police station lobby reporting that his blood sugar was low. At 9:45 p.m. on Market Street, a resident said a...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Bridge condition means County Street will become one way

IPSWICH — Inconvenience for drivers will be offset by a safer and more pleasant experience for walkers and cyclists when the County Street bridge is closed to two-way traffic, the select board was told. Meeting the board with engineer Bob Parsons of Tetra Tech on Monday, DPW director Rick...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
City
Ipswich, MA
Seacoast Current

Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
SALEM, NH
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log September 12 to 18, 2022

9:40 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. 4:31 p.m. 911 misdial from the Inn at Castle Hill on Argilla Road. 5:11 p.m. Motor vehicle stop on High Street and North Main Street. 9:50 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Caroline Avenue. Tuesday 9/13/22. 12:52 a.m. Motor vehicle...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Blessing of the Animals in Topsfield

Trinity Episcopal Church and Trinity Preschool invites the community to A Blessing of the Animals, Sunday, Sept 25, at 11 a.m. This act is a celebration of the bond we have with all animals and gives thanks to God for the joy they bring into our lives. The Rev. Jen...
TOPSFIELD, MA
NECN

Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home

Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
homenewshere.com

Walgreens’ owner willing to sell building for new senior center

READING – The possibility of the Walgreens building becoming the new Reading Senior/Community Center is one step closer to reality. At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez shared the news that when the town opened the latest Request For Proposal (RFP), the owner of the Walgreens building said he was willing to sell the long vacant downtown property it to the town.
READING, MA
WCVB

Charges added to lease buyouts by local dealer raise questions

BOSTON — With the persistent shortage and high prices of new cars, a lot more people are looking to buy their vehicle when their lease comes to an end. You're supposed to be able to do that for the price agreed upon when you signed the lease, but two people came to NewsCenter 5 after one North Shore dealer added a lot of charges.
LYNNFIELD, MA
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA

