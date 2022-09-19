Read full article on original website
C.J. Stroud is the Odds-On Favorite and Lone Buckeye Among the Top-14 Odds
C.J. Stroud has lived up to the preseason hype so far. Throughout the preseason, C.J. Stroud was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at season's end, just ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the award last year. A fourth of the way through the regular season, things are going quite well for the Buckeyes, including Ohio State's gunslinger.
The 2014 Big Ten Championship Game Was Magical, Ohio State Has a Good Chance to Go Undefeated and TC Caffey Earns a Buckeye Leaf
Today is Thursday, which means it's a good day to have a great day. Make sure to caffeinate and dominate. Also, if you're a Columbus resident, make sure to get a library card this month. If you do, the Main Library will be renamed Flavortown HQ. Guy Fieri wants you...
Four-star 2024 Tight End Tayvion Galloway Will Visit Ohio State for the Wisconsin Game and Three-star 2024 LB Jasen Kelly Had a Great Visit to OSU
A top 2024 Ohio tight end prospect will be at the Buckeyes’ game this weekend. Four-star LSU commit Tayvion Galloway confirmed to Eleven Warriors this week that he will make the trip to Columbus Saturday for Ohio State's contest with Wisconsin. He is expected to meet with Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson on the visit.
“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:
While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
Four-star Offensive Lineman Donovan Harbour Will Visit Columbus for the Second Time This Month, 2025 OL Liam Vaughan Enjoyed His OSU Visit
An Ohio State 2024 offensive line target will be making his second trip to Columbus this month. Four-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour confirmed to Eleven Warriors he’ll be in attendance on Saturday for the Buckeyes’ matchup with Wisconsin. He previously attended the Notre Dame game on Sept. 3.
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Taison Chatman’s relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff began as a sophomore at Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota. But it looked like it might end soon thereafter. The Buckeyes received a commitment from four-star guard prospect George Washington III last November, which was well before Chris Holtmann and...
Wisconsin Game Poster
Brutus wants everyone in Buckeye Nation to know it is time to "Black Out" the Shoe for Ohio State's battle with Wisconsin on Saturday. As the new designer of Game Posters for Eleven Warriors, Sam Harachis nailed his first three creations. He did it again this week, which makes him a perfect four out of four.
Ryan Day Expects "Big Challenge" in Wisconsin Matchup, Reviews Toledo Win And Issues Injury Updates
Ohio State begins its run through a nine-game Big Ten gauntlet in just four days. With Wisconsin waiting in the wings, Ryan Day discussed the forthcoming matchup with the Badgers at his Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Buckeye head coach also discussed the fallout from Saturday's 77-21 win over Toledo and issued injury updates regarding several banged-up Buckeyes.
Toledo commit D'Juan Waller receiving Power 5 interest after a strong start to his senior season
Every fall there are several prospects across the country who go from G5 prospects to P5 prospects based on how they play during their senior season and Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney safety D'Juan Waller looks like one of those prospects this fall. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound safety prospect is currently committed...
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Five Things to Know About Wisconsin Before the Buckeyes' Big Ten Opener Next Weekend
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 24. Wisconsin waits in the wings, having started the season with the No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 before a Week 2 stumble against Washington State. But even unranked and with a loss on its record, Paul Chryst’s eighth Badger roster presents a formidable threat to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes nonetheless.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
Michael W. Giles
It was an almost perfect card of health his entire life, then one day he mysteriously wakes up in the hospital! His first waking words were “Wow… well, I wasn’t going to drink today but now I think I have to!” Hahaha!. Days pass and he...
Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
