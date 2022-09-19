With their transit ride-share pilot, MARTA and Georgia Tech give passengers a ‘first-mile, last-mile’ solution

Read full article on original website
With major events coming to the city, Atlanta police eyes German-style crowd control
Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Andrew Senzer stood on the grassy shoulder of a large concrete field, the remnant of a forme...
Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
In Atlanta, a growing movement among historians and others to rename the "1906 Atlanta Race Riot" the "1906 Atlanta Race Massacre."
CBS 46
South Fulton studio celebrates ‘comeback’ after thieves steal $200,000 in equipment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Fulton studio showed remarkable resilience after thieves stole $200,000 in equipment from their property in January. Rory Walker, CEO, and Founder of VividRich HQ said thieves got away with cameras and computers, but couldn’t take away his dream. Eight months after the devastating crime, the company opened a new 21,000-square-foot creative space and film studio for small and independent creatives.
OPINION: History of South Atlanta neighborhood is a legacy to be honored
Opinion: Preserving the character and history of Atlanta communities also requires a certain rootedness and desire to make connections between the past and present.
nypressnews.com
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
Essence
This Black Woman Chef Is Behind Delta Air Line's New Southern-Inspired In-Flight Menu
Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
howafrica.com
Young Software Engineer Launches Successful Black-Owned Plant-Based, Vegan Cheese Brand
Meet Dianna King, a software engineer and food connoisseur from Atlanta, Georgia, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Eat UNrestricted, one of few lines of plant-based vegan cheese products owned by an African American woman. As hundreds of thousands of people switch to plant-based diet plans, vegan cheese...
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
Channel 2 Action News gets access to Operation Heatwave as police target gangs across city
ATLANTA — The streets of Atlanta are safer thanks to a gang crackdown that’s already showing positive results. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was the only reporter to hit the streets with officers as they rounded up gang members, guns and drugs. It had been a summer-spanning,...
fox5atlanta.com
Oscar-winner Ron Howard announces new entertainment industry platform
ATLANTA - Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is announcing the launch of a new professional network for the booming film and television industry here in Atlanta. Howard exclusively talked with Good Day Atlanta about Impact, which essentially works like a LinkedIn for those in the entertainment business. Howard says the idea is to make hiring faster and easier and to help beginners get their foot and the door and be seen by prospective employers.
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
CBS 46
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
CBS 46
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
Comments / 1