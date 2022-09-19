ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Bars#Candy Making#Twizzlers
msn.com

Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips

Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

The $10 Renter-Friendly Paper Towel Holder That Frees Up Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Every couple of years or so, there’s a hot new kitchen accessory on everyone’s radar. From air fryers to SMEG toasters, your countertops just can’t catch a break. But even amid the sea of electric appliances and cooking gadgets, there’s always one constant: paper towels. Whether you spilled some OJ or some cooking oil splashed onto the burner, you need a roll within reach at all times. But this cleaning essential can be an obstruction in itself, especially if you have a small kitchen with limited counter space. If you find that your pots and pans all have a home, larger utensils aren’t in the way, and the dish rack isn’t taking up more room than it needs to, and yet you still have a lack of space, this next find is likely for you. It’ll help keep paper towels handy while also reducing some of the clutter in your cooking station. Adding to its utility, the bar on which your paper towels rest also swivels, according to some reviewers. It’ll be easier for you to grab a lot of paper towels when an unexpected mess occurs.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas

Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
SHOPPING
thecountrycook.net

Turtle Magic Bars

A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
FOOD & DRINKS
Tyla

Turns out we've been brushing our teeth wrong

A dentist has just informed us that we've been brushing our teeth wrong this whole time and people can't believe it. Regular dentist appointments can be pretty costly but, thanks to the power of TikTok, we can pick up some top tips directly from London's Chelsea Dental Clinic (@chelseadentalclinic). Most...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Evan Crosby

5 kitchen upgrade ideas

Even if you have a decent-sized kitchen, it can still be a challenge to find a place for everything to go. However, in a tiny kitchen, finding enough storage space for all of your cooking and dining essentials can feel impossible. However, limited cooking space doesn't have to keep you from preparing and enjoying great meals at home. In fact, small-space storage issues don't have to be that big of a deal.
SheKnows

The Ordinary’s $15 Lash Serum Is Going Viral on TikTok Thanks to Its Jaw-Dropping Results

Anytime a product gets noticed by TikTok, you just know it’s going to be good. Whether you’re looking for cleaning products that actually work, kitchen appliances to level up your breakfast game, or a comfy couch to rest on after a long work day, TikTok has all the product recommendations you need and more. If you’re like us and obsessed with all things beauty, we came across a lash and brow serum that’s going viral on TikTok right now due to its incredible results. Best part is, it’s less than $20! The Ordinary, the affordable skincare brand behind the social media-loved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
House Digest

How To Remove Mold And Mildew From Your Deck

Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Staub’s Cast Iron Daily Pan Might Be the Only One You’ll Ever Need — and It’s on Sale!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My cooking style could probably best be described as “off the cuff” — and that’s being generous. Though I do my best to meal plan in advance, more often than not, what we have for dinner each evening is dependent on what’s currently in our fridge and how much time and/or energy we have to cook it. There’s nothing quite like the deception of shopping and meal planning while well-rested on Sunday, only to find you don’t have the stamina to whip up a three-hour pot roast on Thursday evening (I mean, duh — who does?).
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This Clever DIY Hack Creates An Accent Wall Using $7 Target Mirrors

Accent walls can liven up any space, but it’s no secret that they’re often on the costly side. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many DIY enthusiasts have found ways to make bold design statements using affordable pieces from larger chain stores. Case in point: A recent viral TikTok, in which two girls created an eye-catching living room accent wall using $7 mirrors from Target.
HOME & GARDEN
butterwithasideofbread.com

PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIES WITH BOX MIX

Peanut Butter Brownies😍 with Box Mix are an easy take on traditional brownies! Fudgy, decadent brownies with an incredible swirl of peanut butter everyone loves!. Brownies with peanut butter are so easy to make, using a box mix for the base and the addition of creamy peanut butter, creates a heavenly treat. This peanut butter brownie recipe with box mix takes all the work out of making a delicious dessert, give it a try today and see just how amazing it is!
RECIPES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 kitchen appliances for an effortless MasterChef-worthy cooking experience

If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. From a tiny modular tabletop griller that lets you cook in 7 different ways to an eco-friendly coffee capsule machine – these innovative kitchen accessories are all you need to undertake cooking and become a MasterChef in the comfort of your own home. Happy cooking!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy