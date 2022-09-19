Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
pv-magazine-usa.com
A new era of made-in-USA solar
In February 2021, US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of resilient American supply chains intended to, in part, advance the fight against climate change. To achieve the current goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035, the US Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that solar energy would need to grow from 4% of electricity supply today to 40%.
retrofitmagazine.com
Industry Organizations Offer Warnings on Section 301 and 232 Tariffs
The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) joined the National Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM); the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI); and the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) to offer support to public comments from each group related to the serious economic impacts of Section 232 and 301 tariffs.
retrofitmagazine.com
Place Materials Orders from within HOVER to SRS Distribution
HOVER, the technology company that transforms smartphone photos or blueprints of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, has renewed its partnership with SRS Distribution Inc. (SRS), the roofing and building materials distributor. The partnership allows contractors to place material orders directly from within the HOVER platform, saving them time and ensuring material quantities are based on accurate measurements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
retrofitmagazine.com
Danfoss Creates Employee Resource Groups, Regional Inclusion Councils
Danfoss has announced five new global Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), alongside 10 new Regional Inclusion Councils, where employees can come together based on shared characteristics, life experiences or interests. The new Danfoss’ ERGs and Inclusion Councils reflect the company’s ambition to take a leading position on Diversity and Inclusion....
retrofitmagazine.com
American Structural Steel Ready to Lead the Way as White House Prioritizes Low-carbon Construction Materials
Federal agencies will prioritize the purchase of key low-carbon construction materials, the White House announced last week, the latest action in its Federal Buy Clean initiative. America’s structural steel industry stands ready to support that mission, and it has already exceeded the Kyoto Protocol’s emission reduction requirements by a factor...
retrofitmagazine.com
USGBC and GBCI Name 20 LEED Fellows
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) have announced the 2022 class of LEED Fellows. Twenty professionals from around the world are being recognized for their mastery of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system, and exceptional work in advancing green building practices.
Harvard Engineers Lower Environmental Impact of Air Conditioners With New Discovery
As policymakers try to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), new technology has been introduced to hopefully lower the environmental impact of air conditioners everywhere. A team of Harvard University engineers recently discovered that using solid-state refrigerants will still absorb heat in the room through the barocaloric effect, without leaking any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DigiLens Hires AR Industry Pioneer to Lead Next Phase of Market Growth
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005278/en/ Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales & Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Arrive Logistics unveils technology platform
Arrive Logistics, a freight brokerage and multimodal third-party logistics provider based in Austin, Texas, has unveiled its proprietary transportation management system, ARRIVEnow. ARRIVEnow’s unified back end powers highly automated internal workflows on Arrive’s brokerage floor as well as serves up data to and transacts with carriers and shippers through their own dedicated web portals.
ceoworld.biz
James Watt Discusses New £12M BrewDog Eco-Friendly Plant
James Watt and the leadership team at BrewDog have plans to open a £12M eco-friendly brewing facility. This bio-energy plant will fuel the production of 176M pints of craft beer per year and reduce carbon emissions by 7,500 tonnes. The plant will be located at BrewDog’s Ellon base, where...
Ricardo Awarded 20.2million USD Contract to Deliver Additional ABS/ESC Retrofit Kits to US Army
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The United States Army has awarded Ricardo’s Defense business unit, located in Michigan, 20.2million USD to continue delivering Antilock Brake System/Electronic Stability Control (ABS/ESC) retrofit kits to improve the safety of operation of the US Army’s High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005090/en/ Ricardo provides US Army with retrofit kits to improve operational safety of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
International Business Times
EV Manufacturers Must Invest In Battery Raw Materials In Order To Make The Energy Transition Successful, Matt Fernley Urges Stakeholders
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
globalspec.com
Video: Carbon fiber recycling initiative underway in the UK
The global demand for virgin carbon fiber is projected to exceed supply by 2025, and while chopped carbon fiber is already recycled, industrial applications for the material remain limited. In response, the National Composites Centre (NCC) in the U.K. has launched a three-year initiative to industrialize the reclamation and reuse of continuous carbon fiber.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
todaysemobility.com
SABIC’s thermoplastic materials for EV battery sustainability, efficiency, and safety
SABIC’s thermoplastic materials are well-suited for electric vehicle (EV) and supply equipment (EVSE) battery applications. SABIC’s Petrochemicals and Specialties businesses are highlighting their latest material solutions to address battery requirements, including sustainability, efficiency, safety, and reliability. SABIC’s new strategic BLUEHERO initiative expands the ecosystem of materials, solutions, and expertise designed to help accelerate the shift to electric power.
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Kibbutz Yotvata, Brevel sign agreement to build manufacturing facility for microalgae-based alternative protein
The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L. Israel-based Kibbutz Yotvata and Brevel signed an agreement to build a commercial-scale manufacturing facilityfor cultivating and producingmicroalgae-based protein and other products for the food and beverage industry. The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L and 3,000 tons of dry product per year; an upgrade from Brevel’s current fermenters that have a capacity of 5,000 L. Once the facility is completed, the parties expect to export to customers abroad at least 25% of its production to various markets.
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Comments / 0