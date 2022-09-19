Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO