Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
Cole Beasley reportedly signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could play in Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, adding some much-needed insurance at the position before
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs
Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, just accepted his attractive offer to sign from none other than Tom Brady of the Bucs.
Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision
Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
Sean Payton Asked Whether He Wants to Coach in 2023
He stepped down as the Saints’ coach after the 2021 season.
