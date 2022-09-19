ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
The Spun

Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
numberfire.com

Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision

Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all. A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.
