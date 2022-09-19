A year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin “stash house” in St. Landry Parish, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. “For the past year, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Christopher Pierre and his involvement in the illegal sales of heroin and fentanyl," the SLPSPO wrote. "Through this investigation, detectives have come in contact with Pierre on multiple occasions and detectives seized approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency. During the month of April, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Pierre, which led to a search warrant at a residence located within St. Landry Parish. During the search warrant, detectives located an ounce of heroin and a firearm. Christopher Pierre was charged for this incident and is now out on bond.”

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO