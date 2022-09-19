ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work

A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack

Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman accused of threatening young people with bat

A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
FRANKLIN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal, state and local officials. The Baton […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead

We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Student facing expulsion after fight at McKinley High, school officials say

A McKinley High School student is facing expulsion following what school officials described as a "physical altercation" that took place on school property Wednesday. According to a statement issued by East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation, which happened Wednesday morning, was broken up by the school's leadership team and a school resource officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Investigation leads to herion 'stash house': St. Landry Parish Sheriff

A year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin “stash house” in St. Landry Parish, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. “For the past year, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Christopher Pierre and his involvement in the illegal sales of heroin and fentanyl," the SLPSPO wrote. "Through this investigation, detectives have come in contact with Pierre on multiple occasions and detectives seized approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency. During the month of April, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Pierre, which led to a search warrant at a residence located within St. Landry Parish. During the search warrant, detectives located an ounce of heroin and a firearm. Christopher Pierre was charged for this incident and is now out on bond.”
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LPSS' decision to hold mandatory in-service at Our Savior's Church draws ire of some on social media

A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators. In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA

