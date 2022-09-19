Read full article on original website
Guillory used a line-item veto to reject a budget amendment eliminating pay raises
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory used a line-item veto to reject a budget amendment eliminating pay raises for directors and council employees.
Guillory Now Facing Lawsuit Over New Public Records Costs
The lawsuit comes after controversial comments made on the radio last week.
Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work
A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
Advocate, Current sue LCG over public records
Two Lafayette news organizations are suing Mayor-President Josh Guillory over alleged violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law by charging $1 per page for electronic records.
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Lafayette City Council Votes for Funding to Investigate Josh Guillory
All five city council members voted for the funding for the audit and investigation.
Guillory's Comments, New Public Records Cost Spark Media Backlash
These costs, and Guillory's public comments, sparked a strong reaction from local outlets.
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
Woman accused of threatening young people with bat
A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter suspended from UL Lafayette after hazing investigation
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity has been suspended from campus for three years after an investigation into hazing, the second suspension at the school in four months. The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of...
Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal, state and local officials. The Baton […]
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead
We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
Here are the rules Baton Rouge wants for Airbnbs, short-term rentals. Can they be enforced?
New rules for short-term rentals cleared the first hurdle toward becoming law over an industry that is currently unregulated in East Baton Rouge Parish after the Planning Commission offered preliminary approval of the proposal Monday evening. The commission’s unanimous approval of the draft ordinance tees up the Metro Council to...
Student facing expulsion after fight at McKinley High, school officials say
A McKinley High School student is facing expulsion following what school officials described as a "physical altercation" that took place on school property Wednesday. According to a statement issued by East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation, which happened Wednesday morning, was broken up by the school's leadership team and a school resource officer.
Investigation leads to herion 'stash house': St. Landry Parish Sheriff
A year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin “stash house” in St. Landry Parish, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. “For the past year, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Christopher Pierre and his involvement in the illegal sales of heroin and fentanyl," the SLPSPO wrote. "Through this investigation, detectives have come in contact with Pierre on multiple occasions and detectives seized approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency. During the month of April, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Pierre, which led to a search warrant at a residence located within St. Landry Parish. During the search warrant, detectives located an ounce of heroin and a firearm. Christopher Pierre was charged for this incident and is now out on bond.”
‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says
A man gunned down in an apartment building parking lot was a rapper with a growing local following, a member of his family said — the latest victim of Baton Rouge violence with connections to groups embedded in the city's volatile rap scene. Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim,...
LPSS' decision to hold mandatory in-service at Our Savior's Church draws ire of some on social media
A mandatory in-service for faculty members within the Lafayette Parish School System that will be held at a church, has drawn the ire of some educators. In an email on Sept. 13, faculty members were informed that the in-service would be held on Wednesday at Our Savior’s Church. According to the email, "a refresher course on common school law procedures and protocols that affect your role as a classroom educator" will be given by Dr. Amanda Mayeaux, an Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana.
