Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Religious Protesters Outside Show, ‘Accidentally’ Falls in Love

By Gil Kaufman
 2 days ago

You never know where you’ll find love. Case in point: on Sunday night (Sept. 18) Lil Nas X was playing a show in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, and his team noticed that some protesters had gathered outside the venue, so they decided to do the right thing and love their brothers and sisters.

“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas tweeted in response to a fan video showing a handful of Christian proselytizers posted up outside the venue hosting the Long Live Montero tour date.

And while Lil Nas was clearly willing to turn the other cheek and not get derailed by the protesters, he did provide a very important news bulletin a short time later about his valiant effort to use cheese and bread to bridge the divide. “Update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” the rapper wrote alongside a video of the pepperoni pass, which ended with the camera zooming in on a handsome righteous warrior who caught Nas’ eye.

Speaking of warriors, Lil Nas is teaming with Riot Games to release the new song “ Star Walkin’ ” on Friday (Sept. 23) as part of League of Legends ‘ 2022 Worlds tournament. The rapper has also agreed to play a live set at the League of Legends Worlds Finals at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Nov. 5. “I will be the greatest president of League of Legends , of all time,” the rapper said in a statement. “Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! ‘STAR WALKIN’’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on.”

Check out the tweets below.

