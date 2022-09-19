A Capitol riot defendant who testified before the January 6 Committee has been sentence dto 24 months of probation and 100 hours of community service on Thursday. Stephen Ayres participated in the riot and was later arrested. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building during a hearing earlier this summer. Ayres became emotional during a virtual sentencing hearing on Thursday, apologising to the "court and the American people." “I went down there that day not with the intention to cause any violence or anything like that,” Ayres said. “But I did get...

