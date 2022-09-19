Read full article on original website
Related
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
About three in four respondents to an Insider/Morning Consult poll said Biden is too old to serve.
SCOTUS has a legitimacy problem: People don't think it represents them, and want to see term limits, polling shows
A new poll from Morning Consult/Insider reveals that Americans of all ages feel that the Supreme Court is out of touch on several key issues.
Capitol rioter who testified at Jan 6 Committee sentenced to 2 years probation
A Capitol riot defendant who testified before the January 6 Committee has been sentence dto 24 months of probation and 100 hours of community service on Thursday. Stephen Ayres participated in the riot and was later arrested. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building during a hearing earlier this summer. Ayres became emotional during a virtual sentencing hearing on Thursday, apologising to the "court and the American people." “I went down there that day not with the intention to cause any violence or anything like that,” Ayres said. “But I did get...
HuffPost
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justice department cleared to review records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
Judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked investigators from the material, making clear Trump remains in legal peril
Comments / 0