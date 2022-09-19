ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
EVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aft#Porches#911#Wbz Tv#Traffic Accident#Boston Worker#Boston 00 48 Boston#Cbs Boston
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WCVB

Homes in Essex, Massachusetts, evacuated after military ordnance found in house

ESSEX, Mass. — Six homes in Essex, Massachusetts, were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found ordnance in a recently sold home, police Chief Paul Francis said. Essex police and fire responded to Wood Drive at 10:33 a.m. after the cleaning crew reported that they found the suspicious item that was determined to be some sort of military ordnance. The house has recently sold and was undergoing cleanout operations.
ESSEX, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
BOSTON, MA
ems1.com

Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
MERRIMAC, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy