Read full article on original website
Related
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Homes in Essex, Massachusetts, evacuated after military ordnance found in house
ESSEX, Mass. — Six homes in Essex, Massachusetts, were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found ordnance in a recently sold home, police Chief Paul Francis said. Essex police and fire responded to Wood Drive at 10:33 a.m. after the cleaning crew reported that they found the suspicious item that was determined to be some sort of military ordnance. The house has recently sold and was undergoing cleanout operations.
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
NECN
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
DA: Winthrop woman put ‘stop strips’ under neighbor’s car, yelled racial slurs in hate-fueled attack
BOSTON — A Winthrop woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she placed homemade “stop strips” under her neighbor’s car and shouted racial slurs in a hate-fueled attack over the weekend. Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
Comments / 0