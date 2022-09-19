ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

1 dead after motorcycle and school bus crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No students were […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities. Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound […]
LEDYARD, CT
Register Citizen

Haddam fire officials: Person flown to hospital following dump truck crash

HADDAM – Local fire officials say a person was injured in a crash involving a dump truck on Monday afternoon. The Haddam Fire Department received a report that a male victim was trapped after a dump truck went off the road near Exit 9 of Route 9 southbound around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a department spokesperson. It took fire crews more than an hour to extricate the victim with assistance from the Middletown Fire Department, the spokesperson said.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC Responds: Mutual Aid Assists with Truck Accident Route 9 South

(September 20, 2022) —A patient was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star on September 20, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 South between exits 9 and 10. At 1:00 p.m., Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District and Middletown Rescue...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized

WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
WOLCOTT, CT
New Britain Herald

Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel

A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Southbury motorcyclist injured in Roxbury crash could face 'enforcement action'

ROXBURY — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 67 that sent a 20-year-old Southbury man to the hospital earlier this month. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Southbury Road around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10, when he lost control of the 1999 Harley Davidson FXDX he was operating and failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Squire Road.
ROXBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
MANCHESTER, CT

