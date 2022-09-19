Read full article on original website
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
1 dead after motorcycle and school bus crash in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No students were […]
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities. Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound […]
Register Citizen
Haddam fire officials: Person flown to hospital following dump truck crash
HADDAM – Local fire officials say a person was injured in a crash involving a dump truck on Monday afternoon. The Haddam Fire Department received a report that a male victim was trapped after a dump truck went off the road near Exit 9 of Route 9 southbound around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a department spokesperson. It took fire crews more than an hour to extricate the victim with assistance from the Middletown Fire Department, the spokesperson said.
hk-now.com
HVFC Responds: Mutual Aid Assists with Truck Accident Route 9 South
(September 20, 2022) —A patient was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star on September 20, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 South between exits 9 and 10. At 1:00 p.m., Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District and Middletown Rescue...
1 dead in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
Register Citizen
Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized
WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers mother and son who died in crash on I-395 in Montville
PUTNAM, Conn. — A community continues to mourn following a deadly crash in Montville that killed a mother and son from Norwich. Connecticut State Police identified the two as 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski and 17-year-old Tyshon Harper. “It’s just hard to talk about. Just a tragic situation. We lost them...
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
51-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In East Granby
A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck him in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of East Granby on Rainbow Road eastbound near Larch Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra struck the...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
NewsTimes
Police: Southbury motorcyclist injured in Roxbury crash could face 'enforcement action'
ROXBURY — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 67 that sent a 20-year-old Southbury man to the hospital earlier this month. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Southbury Road around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10, when he lost control of the 1999 Harley Davidson FXDX he was operating and failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Squire Road.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
