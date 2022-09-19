ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett. Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they now know the identity of a man they said may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. Police released surveillance photos of the man, who they say has “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm, and asked for the public’s help to identify him.
Blotter: Salon snafu

The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Officers responded Sept. 9 to a downtown nail salon after a technician reported a woman refused to pay for her pedicure. The technician told police the woman became angry with how her nails looked and said, “I’m going to kick your ass.” The technician offered to lower the price. The woman agreed. But when the session was done, she walked out anyway — without paying.
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
Police release new details in Summerville bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have identified the man arrested Monday within an hour of a Summerville bank robbery. Avery Clark, 36, is charged with armed robbery, entering a bank with the intent to steal, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting

A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Berkeley County shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man killed in a Friday shooting in Moncks Corner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified William Tillman (60), of Moncks Corner, who was pronounced dead from the shooting. Berkeley County Sheriffs responded to Open Door Lane following reports of a shooting and located Tillman outside suffering […]
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
