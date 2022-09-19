Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
myfox28columbus.com
2 students charged for bringing guns to South Carolina high school, authorities say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two students at Philip Simmons High School in South Carolina are facing charges for bringing guns to school on Friday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said a school resource officer received a tip that one of the students had brought a...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
live5news.com
Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett. Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, Alex’s Drug Connections
The new episode of my true crime podcast dropped. In this episode of Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, we discuss a NY Post article that brings more attention to Alex Murdaugh and possible drug connections. Plus, we talk about the arrests of 2 men the prosecutor says are tied to Alex. Rumors of […]
live5news.com
Police receive tips on identity of possible hit-and-run witness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they now know the identity of a man they said may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. Police released surveillance photos of the man, who they say has “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm, and asked for the public’s help to identify him.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Salon snafu
The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Officers responded Sept. 9 to a downtown nail salon after a technician reported a woman refused to pay for her pedicure. The technician told police the woman became angry with how her nails looked and said, “I’m going to kick your ass.” The technician offered to lower the price. The woman agreed. But when the session was done, she walked out anyway — without paying.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Police release new details in Summerville bank robbery
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have identified the man arrested Monday within an hour of a Summerville bank robbery. Avery Clark, 36, is charged with armed robbery, entering a bank with the intent to steal, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The post Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting
A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Berkeley County shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man killed in a Friday shooting in Moncks Corner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified William Tillman (60), of Moncks Corner, who was pronounced dead from the shooting. Berkeley County Sheriffs responded to Open Door Lane following reports of a shooting and located Tillman outside suffering […]
$1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff
Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen Monday, Aug. 15 at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1's. The post $1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
live5news.com
Family of man who died at state prison in Dorchester County to receive settlement
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State of South Carolina is paying the family of a man who died from an attack in a state prison in Dorchester County after family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The state’s Insurance Reserve Fund will pay the family of Matthew Williams Jr....
Comments / 0