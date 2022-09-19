The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Officers responded Sept. 9 to a downtown nail salon after a technician reported a woman refused to pay for her pedicure. The technician told police the woman became angry with how her nails looked and said, “I’m going to kick your ass.” The technician offered to lower the price. The woman agreed. But when the session was done, she walked out anyway — without paying.

