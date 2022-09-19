Read full article on original website
How to prepare for the upcoming flu season
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – As fall approaches, many in the medical industry are reminding us to take extra steps to stay healthy as flu season approaches. A nurse and executive director of quality overseeing the infection control program at Madison Health says preparing for the flu season ahead is an important matter.
Prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre drainage
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Jackson Range District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be conducting a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre Rriver Drainage. Up to 557-acres will be targeted for aspen regeneration, benefitting a variety of wildlife. Ignitions and mop-up operations should last between four to...
Bonneville County elections building has relocated
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County elections Building has relocated in Idaho Falls to meet the current and future needs of the county. You can find the new elections building at 497 N Capital Ave in Idaho Falls. The elections building will have a variety of new...
Heavy road maintenance work to begin on Teton Canyon Roads and Trailheads
DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – A contract has been awarded to perform heavy road maintenance work on Teton Canyon Road and Trailheads. The work will include blading & re-shaping the road and trailheads, replacing roadway culverts, and re-surfacing the road and trailheads with 4 inches of new surface aggregate. Scheduling...
Teton River Idaho Temple site announced
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square...
Scenic road striping project completed
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The one-way Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake reopened on Tuesday after being temporary closed for a road striping project to improve the comfort and safety of cyclists. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and...
New opportunity for entrepreneurs on the horizon
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Entrepreneurs in the tech market will have new support on the horizon. According to an announcement made by the U.S Department of Commerce the East Central Idaho Planning and Development Inc. (ECIPDA), a $4 million grant will go toward the building of a second building for the Teton River Business center.
