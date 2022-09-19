ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Hall, PA

CM boys’ soccer downed by Milton Area

MILTON, PA- The CM Boys soccer traveled to Milton on Tuesday night for a PHAC match. Two shots from distance found the back of the net for Milton to make it 2-0 going into halftime. CM was able to build a few solid chances in the second half trying to get a goal, but were shutout by the Milton keeper. The Wildcat defense and goalie Kyle Stahl kept Milton off the board in the second half.
CM Boys Cross Country compete at Milton meet

MILTON, PA- The Central Mountain Boys Cross Country team traveled to Milton for a quad meet on Tuesday. The Wildcats fell to Milton, Warrior Run, and Central Columbia. The team will be back in action at the 16th PIAA Foundation XC Invitational in Hershey on Saturday. #5 SAM WIBLE –...
Report: Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s Shortlist

Nebraska football needs a full-time head coach to replace Scott Frost, and per the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien is on the shortlist. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, and previously, was a head coach at both the college and NFL levels for eight plus seasons.
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
Masks back at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
Williamsport awarded $70,000 DCNR grant

A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport. The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds. The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College

A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
