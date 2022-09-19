Read full article on original website
Lock Haven Athletics Hall of Fame Classes of 2020, 2021 & 2022 enshrined
LOCK HAVEN, PA – On Saturday (Sept. 17) night, the Lock Haven Athletics Hall of Fame Committee held the sixth edition of the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were officially enshrined. The class of 2020 included nine individuals: Billy Arre (men’s...
CM boys’ soccer downed by Milton Area
MILTON, PA- The CM Boys soccer traveled to Milton on Tuesday night for a PHAC match. Two shots from distance found the back of the net for Milton to make it 2-0 going into halftime. CM was able to build a few solid chances in the second half trying to get a goal, but were shutout by the Milton keeper. The Wildcat defense and goalie Kyle Stahl kept Milton off the board in the second half.
CM Boys Cross Country compete at Milton meet
MILTON, PA- The Central Mountain Boys Cross Country team traveled to Milton for a quad meet on Tuesday. The Wildcats fell to Milton, Warrior Run, and Central Columbia. The team will be back in action at the 16th PIAA Foundation XC Invitational in Hershey on Saturday. #5 SAM WIBLE –...
James Franklin Pitches New Athlete Dorms at Penn State
'Everything matters,' Franklin said last year. Here's why football dorms matter to the Penn State coach.
Report: Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s Shortlist
Nebraska football needs a full-time head coach to replace Scott Frost, and per the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien is on the shortlist. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, and previously, was a head coach at both the college and NFL levels for eight plus seasons.
State College
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game
Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri
Harsin was a little on edge during Monday's press conference.
Family of Little League World Series player injured falling off bunk sues organizers, bed maker
The family of the Little League World Series player who fell off his bunk bed and was severely injured is now suing the league as well as the maker of the bunk beds. Easton Oliverson recently returned home from his several-week-long hospital stay, his parents announced on Facebook, WNEP reported.
Family of injured Little League player suing League & bunk bed company
Little League Baseball Inc. and the company who made their bunk beds are reportedly being sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, the boy who fell off his bed and fractured his skull at the Little League World Series last month. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson arrived ahead of his team in...
Masks back at Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Williamsport awarded $70,000 DCNR grant
A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport. The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds. The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces...
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
State College
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
State College
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College
A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
