Golf

NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup prop bet picks and predictions

After kicking off the new season last week at the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour will take a 1-week break from individual competition in favor of the 2022 Presidents Cup. The team event pits the Americans against the International team for 4 days of golf, with Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., hosting this year’s tournament.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: Stats, records and fun facts for the American and International teams

If you’re a fan of history, you may want to tune in to the Presidents Cup this week. The biennial bout between the United States and Internationals tees off for the 14th time this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Americans are looking to continue their dominance in the competition. Team USA holds an 11-1-1 record, with its lone loss coming in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup

GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
Golf
Sports

