Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
Police Investigate Shot Fired Incident At Erie, Pennsylvania Mall
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Police are investigating after a shot was fired in the Millcreek Mall’s food court in Erie, Pa. on Sunday. It started when a fight was reported inside in the food court area just after 4 p.m. Mall officials said one shot was...
Chautauqua County Sheriff to Compete in Special Fundraiser
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s own Sheriff Jim Quattrone will be competing in a special fundraiser next month called the Sheriffs’ Showdown. Where the lawman will face off against other Sheriff’s in New York as part of a race at Watkins Glen International.
Where Covid-19 Stands in our Region
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In a recent interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Biden offered some hope about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he believes the pandemic is over, but there’s still a problem with Covid-19. We wanted to know, what the Covid situation looked like in our region.
Jamestown Police Continue Work To Breakdown Barriers Of Distrust
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement in Jamestown have been hard at work over the past few years to break down barriers of distrust following the rise in police brutality nationwide. The Jamestown Police Department specifically is striving to break this stigma. “There’s definitely been a lack...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim - Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry - was walking along the...
Police Arrest 18 Year Old on Charges in Millcreek Mall Shooting
Millcreek Police have arrested a man on charges for Sunday's fight that ended with a shot fired inside the Millcreek Mall. According to police, James Troop III, age 18, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges including aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and corruption of minors.
Man Indicted In Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Chautauqua County Woman
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo area man has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a Chautauqua County woman. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Scott Saracina of Town of Hamburg was arraigned on felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.
New Homeless Shelter Construction Plans Approved By Jamestown Officials
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown have been approved by local officials. The City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission okayed the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street on Tuesday. Chautauqua Opportunities first presented the project during a Jamestown City...
Erie Man Sentenced to Time Served for Illegal Possession of Gun
An Erie man will not spend any additional time behind bars on federal charges for illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Elias Raggs, 29, was sentenced to time served for his federal conviction of violating federal firearms laws. He has been incarcerated since his...
Jamestown Police Warn Facebook Users Of Fake Posts Online
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A recent string of false claims in Facebook groups have caught the attention of our local police department, who are now warning against giving credence to these posts. The Jamestown Police Department has received numerous complaints and questions about posts circulating social media...
Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police Through The Chadakoin
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police through the Chadakoin River. Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on Hopkins Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police determined 41-year-old Michael...
Swastikas Drawn on Political Sign
Drive anywhere in Erie County, and you'll likely see political signs. But one thing you don't often see is swastikas, the Nazi symbols that now adorn a Mastriano for Governor sign on Route 97. "I built that sign," said Republican Brian Shank. "If you want to be mad at me,...
