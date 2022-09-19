Check out a monthlong festival in Old Town, Latin American film screenings at the Hollywood Theatre, and more. Take a cafecito break and try the Mexican Mocha from La Perlita, drop by Taquería Los Puñales for Jalisco style barbacoa, or spend an entire afternoon at the Portland Mercado. Sometimes the best way to celebrate a culture is to taste it, after all. But there are also plenty of other ways to immerse yourself and honor Latinx culture and community for Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts through October 15. We’ve put together a list of upcoming events—merengue to melodramedy—to start the party.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO