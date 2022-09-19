ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pdxmonthly.com

This New Oaxacan Restaurant Serves a Hard-to-Find Regional Goat Soup

Attention, all lovers of pozole, birria, and other comforting cold-weather dishes: a hard-to-find regional Oaxacan dish has entered the fray here in Portland. It’s called yique (also spelled yike), and you can find it in North Portland at El Yike Oaxaqueño (2727 N Lombard St). After years of...
hereisoregon.com

Taste and buy hundreds of cheeses, speciality foods, and beverages

The Wedge is a farmers market-style festival celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Sample and purchase local, artisan cheese, specialty foods, wine, spirits, and cider. Where. Alder Block, home of the Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., Portland 97214. This is an indoor and outdoor event and...
pdxmonthly.com

Local Food Magazine Looks to the Community to Print Its Latest Issue

Kitchen Table issue no. 5, "The Roots Issue," is due to hit newsstands in late October. But like many projects in 2022, and the very industry it covers, the locally produced food magazine has encountered unanticipated cost increases and is facing an uncertain future, and finds itself relying on a crowdfunding campaign to continue production.
Eater

A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division

A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
pdxmonthly.com

Kann Is Portland’s Best New Restaurant, with Revelatory Haitian Cooking

Pictured above: Kann's cooking embraces tradition but also detours in an. imagined Haiti, watermelon shaved ice over butterfish crudo to a beastial,. Haitian coffee rubbed short rib (front right). The doors at Kann open at 4 p.m., and it's instant prime time. By 4:25, the house of Gregory Gourdet—celebrity chef...
pdxmonthly.com

How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Portland

Check out a monthlong festival in Old Town, Latin American film screenings at the Hollywood Theatre, and more. Take a cafecito break and try the Mexican Mocha from La Perlita, drop by Taquería Los Puñales for Jalisco style barbacoa, or spend an entire afternoon at the Portland Mercado. Sometimes the best way to celebrate a culture is to taste it, after all. But there are also plenty of other ways to immerse yourself and honor Latinx culture and community for Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts through October 15. We’ve put together a list of upcoming events—merengue to melodramedy—to start the party.
WWEEK

Canard Is Living the Suburban Dream

We’re not talking the spongy Swanson’s TV dinner of (admittedly beloved) childhood memories, but a deliciously beefy slab of seared-and-seasoned, dry-aged ground brisket and chuck, with additional chunks of house-smoked brisket. Instead of corn and mashed potatoes, this upscale take on comfort food is accompanied by a side of hot-and-crispy frites tossed in rosemary garlic oil, while the gravy on the steak is a classically French mushroom-Madeira sauce, rather than American heartland brown. Fork it all together and you’ve almost got a haute poutine.
pdxmonthly.com

Northwest Children’s Theater Finds a New Home Downtown Portland

Over brunch on a Montavilla sidewalk, Sarah Jane Hardy considers whether to give herself a pat on the back. Since 2006, Hardy has been the artistic director of Northwest Children’s Theater, a professional company with an education wing that employs and trains hundreds of young artists across the Portland metro area every year. A decade and a half into the job, does she ever stop to think about how many pupils she’s accumulated?
pdxmonthly.com

Artists Repertory Theatre Announces New Artistic Director

The last two years have seen widespread turnover in the leadership at some of Portland's largest arts institutions. As of Tuesday, one of the most notable vacancies stemming from that process has been filled: just over a year after Dámaso Rodríguez announced his departure from the position, Artists Repertory Theatre—the city's longest-running professional theater company—has named its new artistic director.
WWEEK

An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.

Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
pdxmonthly.com

4 Ideas for Car-Free Fall Outings

Leave the car at home for World Car Free Day and to avoid traffic confusion during this weekend’s I-84 closure. With World Car Free Day celebrated on September 22 and the closure of a section of Interstate 84 near Gateway in Northeast Portland disrupting travel Friday night through Monday morning, September 23–26, it’s a great week to spend zero time in a private vehicle. Transit options to the Oregon Coast and the Columbia River Gorge allow for day trips and overnights, and in town TriMet, bike shares, and other services add to the options.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
WWEEK

Dawson Park Is Precious. That’s Why Its Dilemma Is So Painful.

In 2010, I worked inside the Red Cross, in the cafeteria. Yes, Mom was a whole-ass cafeteria cook back in the day. Once I was on the news, ’cuz my soup was so good. Anyway: I spent many sunny day lunch breaks in Dawson Park either playing on the swings or writing soup recipes in my sketchbook. Six years later, my kid would visit the children’s clinic across the street and afterward we would play on those same swings.
hereisoregon.com

These adventure cats hike, camp and explore Oregon’s outdoors

Cats Lewis and Clark ride in a canoe in Central Oregon’s Crescent Lake. A feline name Frank hikes trails in Sunriver while sister Betty, who is a touch skittish, stays behind in the backyard screened play area. And Olivia camps in a MeerKat Trailer on the Oregon coast with her two-legged companions.
hereisoregon.com

10 bird watching destinations around Oregon

It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
