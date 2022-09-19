Read full article on original website
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
lakeexpo.com
CWD Drop-Off Sites Available For Deer Hunters In Camden County
To make it easier for deer hunters to help monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites in two counties in the Central region. Each site has a freezer that will preserve the samples, which will be picked up later by MDC staff for CWD testing. To submit a deer head for testing, hunters will be required to cut off the head in advance, so it can be left in the freezer.
KRMS Radio
New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault
The Highway Patrol is updating details about a fatal crash in Camden County last week. Officials say they now believe the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for the crash that killed 32-year-old Urbana resident Tiffany Dust and her four-year-old daughter. In the original report, the Patrol noted...
lakeexpo.com
Man Charged With Trying To Kidnap Woman After Dark In Lake Ozark
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Illinois man is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman from a local Jiffy Stop in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 16 after allegedly following her from her job. According to the probable cause statement, a woman identified only as TP was at...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town
A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
939theeagle.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
KRMS Radio
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
KRMS Radio
Passport Numbers Are Up For Residents In The Lake Area
One sure sign that most people around the lake area are done with the pandemic is the numbers of passports being applied for. At least that would seem to be the case according to Lisa Russell who processes the applications in the Camden County Commission Office…“Some people were afraid to travel, because they were afraid they would get out of the country and then they couldn’t get a negative test to get back in. So that’s kinda calmed down and it’s been done away with, so they sorta feel safer traveling now….that they can actually leave the country then come back.”
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
krcgtv.com
Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
KOMU
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
Laclede Co. man charged with burning, pepper-spraying children
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Timothy N. Easton, 50, of Lebanon, was arrested after Laclede County deputies responded to a report that Easton had burned a 13-year-old boy and pepper-sprayed a 16-year-old and 12-year-old girl. According to an LCSO press release, the boy was admitted to a hospital on Aug. 24 with burns on 10-19% of […]
kjluradio.com
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
