After Spending three years playing football at O’Dea High School, Sejhe Jackson has put the Metro League on notice that he’s now a wide receiver for the Garfield Bulldogs. Jackson’s last game as a Fighting Irish ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs a year ago. Understanding that he’d only have one year left to get on the radar of colleges across the country, Jackson made the decision to transfer to Garfield.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO