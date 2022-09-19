Read full article on original website
Related
BYU tight end Dallin Holker plans to transfer, his father confirms
Dallin Holker wants to play somewhere that will “utilize tight ends,” Bob Holker told the Deseret News
WSU football: Are Cougs a Top 15 team? This well-known AP voter says yes
THE COUGS ARE sitting five spots outside the top 25 poll rankings headed into the huge tilt vs. Oregon, but the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner has Washington State ranked a lot higher than that.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
NCAA hands out punishment to LSU for recruiting violations
The NCAA handed out punishment to LSU's football after finding former assistant James Cregg broken recruiting rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huskies Take Good-Sized Leap in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings
A win over Michigan State continues to elevate the UW football team.
seattlemedium.com
Garfield’s Sejhe Jackson Looks To Get The Most Out Of His Opportunities
After Spending three years playing football at O’Dea High School, Sejhe Jackson has put the Metro League on notice that he’s now a wide receiver for the Garfield Bulldogs. Jackson’s last game as a Fighting Irish ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs a year ago. Understanding that he’d only have one year left to get on the radar of colleges across the country, Jackson made the decision to transfer to Garfield.
Washington State head man Jake Dickert speaks to media after practice about matchup with Oregon
Washington State head coach Jake Dickert addresses the media after Wednesday's practice to discuss the upcoming PAC-12 matchup against Oregon.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: 4 Big questions before Oregon
Last week, the Washington State Cougars followed up their big win at Wisconsin by pouncing Colorado State. Pac-12 play starts on Saturday with a home game against Oregon. Here are four questions WSU needs to answer in practice this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars soundly trounced Mountain West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon’s coach, athletic director condemn chant incident during BYU game
‘There’s no room for that in our stadium,’ said Ducks football coach Dan Lanning after Oregon fans directed a chant at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's early preview of Washington State vs Oregon
Hear from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning after his review of the team's 41-20 win over BYU this past weekend and his early thoughts on the challenges the Ducks will face in the Pac-12 opener this weekend at Washington State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
