Football

seattlemedium.com

Garfield’s Sejhe Jackson Looks To Get The Most Out Of His Opportunities

After Spending three years playing football at O’Dea High School, Sejhe Jackson has put the Metro League on notice that he’s now a wide receiver for the Garfield Bulldogs. Jackson’s last game as a Fighting Irish ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs a year ago. Understanding that he’d only have one year left to get on the radar of colleges across the country, Jackson made the decision to transfer to Garfield.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: 4 Big questions before Oregon

Last week, the Washington State Cougars followed up their big win at Wisconsin by pouncing Colorado State. Pac-12 play starts on Saturday with a home game against Oregon. Here are four questions WSU needs to answer in practice this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars soundly trounced Mountain West...
PULLMAN, WA
