Michael Jordan Wasn't A Fan Of Phil Jackson When The Chicago Bulls Hired Him: "He Was Coming In To Take The Ball Out Of My Hands."

Read full article on original website
Jack
2d ago
One story is that during a game as Jordan was taking over, Phil yells to him and says, "Michael, there is no I in team". A few plays later Jordan yells back, "But there is in Win"
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
Longtime NBA Veteran's Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Trevor Ariza's wife, Bree Anderson Ariza, has filed for divorce. TMZ Sports confirmed the news on Tuesday. Per court documents, Ariza's wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for why she's filing for divorce. The court documents also state that Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
RELATED PEOPLE
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Damian Lillard says he went to his mom's job and told her to quit after signing his first NBA contract
Damian Lillard signed a $13 million rookie deal, then went to his mom's job and helped her pack her desk and quit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project
Legendary Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly talented, but Tiger Woods won’t let him steal his shine when it comes to golfing. Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly a talented player. He’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history since making his debut in 2000, and he’s accomplished a lot on and off the field. He tested his luck at golf, and he tweeted a video of a hole-out (or at least what appears to be but has been highly contested by many social media sleuths).
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change
Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story. James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald. This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his...
Comments / 15