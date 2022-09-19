‘I didn’t expect to experience history.’ Idaho woman has brush with royalty while vacationing in England

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin 'Brought Back a Few Memories'
Prince William said walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin "brought back a few memories" as he spoke to well-wishers on Sept. 15. "The walk yesterday was challenging," William told a crowd gathered at Sandringham Estate. "Brought back a few memories." William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, viewed...
What happened to Madeline McCann? A full list of events
Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website in May 2021 marking their daughter’s then-upcoming 18th birthday, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day.“Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen,” they wrote. “We hang on to the hope, however small, that...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Prince William Reveals What He Takes 'Great Comfort In' After Queen's Death
In a new video message on Wednesday, the grieving royal spoke about an issue close to his grandmother’s heart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Avatar’ Rerelease Kicks Off With $900K From 5 Early Markets; China’s Shanghai Disney Holds Special Screening
Disney yesterday began overseas rollout on the remastered rerelease of James Cameron’s Avatar in five early markets with the Na’vi seeing a collective $877K gross. The 4K high dynamic range version was No. 1 in France at $513K, coming in 8% ahead of the comparable 3D rerelease of Titanic in 2012. In Korea, the 20th Century Studios film was No. 3 behind two local titles (through Thursday, it’s taken in $277K). Elsewhere, Avatar came in No. 2 in Saudi Arabia and No. 1 in both Belgium and Philippines. Today adds such markets as Germany, Italy, Australia, Brazil and Mexico. In total, Avatar...
Paralysed TikToker ‘forced to drag herself up plane aisle’ to use toilet on Albastar flight
A disabled woman claims she had to drag herself up the aisle of a plane to use the toilet and accused the airline of not offering help or appropriate seating arrangements.Jennie Berry, from the UK, is paralysed from the waist down, she explained in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. She has been using a wheelchair for about five years.Ms Berry accused staff on a flight operated by Albastar, a Spanish airline headquartered in Palma de Mallorca, of refusing to either let her use an aisle chair on board or offer her an empty seat at the front...
Comments / 0