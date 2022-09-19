ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
Dennis Schroder drops truth bomb on veiled negotiations with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves early in the offseason, signing Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown to provide LeBron James with improved depth after last year’s razor-thin roster iteration. After a torrid Eurobasket performance where Dennis Schroder averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists, Lakers fans were calling out for his return, and the Lakers obliged, signing Schroder to a minimum deal last weekend. However, it appears as if a deal had been on the works for quite a while.
