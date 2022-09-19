Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Believes The Nets Would Trade Kyrie Irving For Jrue Holiday If An Opportunity Comes Their Way: "He Was Awesome Next To Kevin Durant."
After a lot of drama, the Brooklyn Nets finally seem ready to enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship. For a while, most thought that the Nets might have to rebuild due to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both rumored to be leaving the franchise.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
Yardbarker
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors
The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
Dennis Schroder says he had been talking to Lakers 'for three months'
The latest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers is veteran guard Dennis Schroder, whom they signed last week to a one-year, $2.64 million contract. It marks a return for him, as he had played for the Purple and Gold during the 2020-21 season. That year, Schroder provided the team with...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Like The 4-Team Trade Idea: Terry Rozier And Bojan Bogdanovic To The Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Knicks, Julius Randle To The Hornets
The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to begin in less than a month. With the training camp approaching soon, most organizations have already gathered a roster of players they want to enter the new season. The training camp will only help in polishing the roster and making minimal changes....
Yardbarker
Suns Seem Increasingly Likely To Pursue Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic
They may be able to do that via the Jazz, who reportedly have made several of their older veterans available. One of those veterans — no less than guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Along with the Lakers, Mavericks and a few others, Bogdanovic has already been linked to the Suns. That...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Former Atlanta Hawks guard and NBA legend Jamal Crawford praised Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Twitter.
Spurs Remain Interested in Lakers Trade for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers could still move Russell Westbrook in a trade, and the San Antonio Spurs remain interested.
Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley On The Lakers Three-Peat After He Left Organization
Riley gives his opinion on the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant championship years in Los Angeles
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder drops truth bomb on veiled negotiations with the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves early in the offseason, signing Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown to provide LeBron James with improved depth after last year’s razor-thin roster iteration. After a torrid Eurobasket performance where Dennis Schroder averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists, Lakers fans were calling out for his return, and the Lakers obliged, signing Schroder to a minimum deal last weekend. However, it appears as if a deal had been on the works for quite a while.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Windhorst has interesting comment about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big changes this offseason, but there are more than a few people who are skeptical that they will yield positive results. One NBA insider believes some of those skeptics are employed by the organization. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made some interesting remarks on Monday...
Comments / 0