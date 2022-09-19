Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ATHOL, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO