24-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Train in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - The Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on September 19th at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger...
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could’ve been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could’ve been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange
SPOKANE, Wash. – The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
SPD seeks public information on Spokane-area scamming suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is actively investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. The suspect, who victims call “Crypto Mike,” claims he is an investor and convinces victims to transfer him money to invest in cryptocurrency. “Mike” reportedly takes the money and...
Washington Woman Charged With Nearly Killing 1-Year-Old After She Became Frustrated With His Crying, Court Documents Say
A 24-year-old woman is accused of shaking, squeezing and restricting the airway of a 1-year-old, leading to the near death of the child. Samara F. Bearley was charged with first-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment. Bearley initially told police conflicting stories about what happened to the child...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Kootenai County officials looking at implementing impact fees
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County officials are discussing the potential implementation of impact fees for new residents who decide to build. The services in Kootenai County have certainly been impacted by the influx of people, and Kootenai County Commissioners hope an impact fee will alleviate some of the strain.
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance
SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
Jewels Helping Hands to be fined unless they remove its ‘Camp Hope Access Tent’
SPOKANE, Wash. — The structure put up by Jewels Helping Hands on Washington State Department of Transportation land has evolved from a cooling tent to the “Camp Hope access tent.”. Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands says the tent is a way for her organization to provide resources...
