‘It’s like nothing happened’: Giancarlo Stanton details ‘unreal’ Aaron Judge mentality amid chase for MLB history
If Aaron Judge has a teammate in the New York Yankees who knows what he’s going through amidst a torrid stretch that saw Judge recently cross the 60 home run mark, it’s Giancarlo Stanton. While Stanton has struggled through a myriad of injuries this season, it’s fitting that he was the one who hit the walk-off grand slam in the same day Judge achieved his historic feat, five years after Stanton fell ever so short of the 60 mark back when he was with the Miami Marlins.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under...
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Dodgers Clinch Top-2 Record Among Division Winners For Spot In National League Division Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers guaranteed themselves one of the top two records among division winners to clinch a spot in the 2022 National League Division Series. Last year, the Dodgers began the playoffs in the Wild Card Game due to the San Francisco Giants snapping their streak of NL West division titles.
NBC Sports
Phillies come back late to beat Blue Jays on Matt Vierling's walk-off hit
Wednesday night's Phillies game had two storylines. The big one turned out well as Zack Wheeler came back from a month on the injured list and pitched four healthy, scoreless innings. The really big one turned out even better. After rallying for three runs in the bottom of the eighth...
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle Schwarber, former Indiana baseball player, makes B1G history with Philadelphia Phillies
Former Indiana baseball star and current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber made B1G history Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. No surprise, it came with the long ball. Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a 3-run home run and a run in the Phillies’ 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays. The...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays (84-64) are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) in the second of a brief two-game series Wednesday night. Kevin Gausman (12-10) is projected to start for the Blue Jays, while Zack Wheeler (11-7) will take the bump for the Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:45 ET. Here we’ll continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick.
FOX Sports
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Wednesday night. NL WEST. The Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46)...
MLB・
Bad Luck: Phillies Fail to Support Wheeler and Syndergaard
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't given much run support to Zack Wheeler or Noah Syndergaard this season – and that needs to change.
