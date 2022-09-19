ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkmont, AL

BLOG: Mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder trial

By Bobby Stilwell
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The trial for the teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings entered day 6 Monday morning.

Late in the evening on September 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont where they found John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, and three children — 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson. All had been shot in the head and killed.

TIMELINE: Elkmont teen Mason Sisk accused of killing 5 family members

Sisk is now on trial for multiple counts of capital murder. Due to his age at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

During Tuesday’s testimony , the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends the Sisks visited in Florida the weekend before the murders, as well as first responders who were on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

On Thursday, court was in session for nearly 12 hours. At the beginning of the day, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial, and Limestone County Judge Chadwick Wise said he would take the motion “under advisement” before testimony continued from multiple witnesses, including Sisk’s former girlfriend and another teen who went to school with Sisk.

Coach arrested after alleged sexual misconduct

News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reported that the court was shown up-close photos of the victims without warning. Mary Sisk’s family members were all seen visibly struggling through this and other parts of the day.

On Friday, Judge Chadwick Wise denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial . On Thursday, defense attorneys for Mason Sisk filed a motion for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Mason’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense.

Friday’s testimony included statements from Kimberly McCluskey, a former nurse practitioner at the Limestone County Jail; Jamie King, a former Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy and narcotics investigator who now works for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

You can follow Monday’s proceedings below. App users, tap here to view the blog .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WAFF

Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
alreporter.com

Trial for teen accused of killing five family members ends in mistrial

A Limestone County Circuit Court judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the capital murder trial of a teenager accused of killing five of his family members. Judge Chad Wise ruled that the prosecution had failed to disclose cell phone information that would have aided Mason Wayne Sisk and his defense team in proving his defense. Sisk was 14 when he killed his father, step-mother and three younger siblings.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
DECATUR, AL
aldailynews.com

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

