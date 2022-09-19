When will transport to, from and within London get back to normal?

After the Queen’s state funeral , normal service on trains, buses and planes will not resume immediately. These are the key issues.

Rail

The unplanned closure of London Paddington station to all rail services on the Great Western line to South Wales and the West of England will continue for the rest of the day.

Network Rail engineers are trying to fix seriously damaged overhead wires at Hayes & Harlington, between Paddington and Slough. Passengers are being urged to use London Waterloo, from which there are trains to and from Reading station.

Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast and South Western Railway are all accepting GWR tickets for travel via any reasonable route.

Additional GWR services that were planned through Monday night from Paddington to Swindon, Bath and Bristol are unlikely to run.

Tuesday morning trains to and from London Paddington may also be affected. It is possible that only two of the four running lines will initially open, leading to slower journeys and possible cancelled trains.

With the closure of Paddington, the main link between London and Windsor is the train from Waterloo to Windsor & Eton Riverside.

But South Western Railway said at 2pm: “Due to a police request between Windsor & Eton Riverside and Datchet all lines are blocked.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 5pm.”

Large crowds are expected at the main London terminal stations as people disperse from the events in Westminster.

Disruption is also happening on the West Coast line from Crewe via Wilmslow to Manchester, due to overhead line problems and a signal failure.

Road

While road closures in the Westminster area are slowly lifted, Transport for London warns road users in central London: “Expect delays.

“There will be ongoing road closures and bus diversions as event infrastructure is removed. This is expected to take a number of days.”

On Monday the central London congestion charge is operating normal bank holiday hours of 12 noon-6pm.

Bus and coach

London bus services through the area closed for the state funeral are likely to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Many services in west London and the Windsor area will be affected until road closures for the procession of the Queen’s coffin to the castle are lifted.

Victoria Coach Station, which normally runs 365 days a year, will remain closed until shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Most National Express services are running to and from Wembley Stadium, northwest of central London. Links from Dover and Ramsgate start and end at Stratford in east London, while airport services – the A1 to Luton and A6 to Stansted – serve Baker Street.

Megabus services are operating to and from Hillingdon Underground station, five miles north of Heathrow airport.

Tube

Marble Arch, St James’s Park, Lancaster Gate and Hyde Park Corner stations are closed.

Transport for London says: “We will aim to reopen stations when safe to do so to help customers leaving the Westminster area following the end of the funeral service.”

Air

Flight disruption at London Heathrow will continue until at least 9pm as departure restrictions to reduce noise are imposed.

The last cancelled departures of 100 British Airways grounded flights are 8.40pm to Toulouse, 8.50pm to Nice and 9pm to Aberdeen.

If delays build up, it’s possible that operations may continue beyond the usual end of movements. Departures normally finish by 10.50pm and arrivals by 10.55pm.