Couples show united front by holding hands during Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 2 days ago

Many couples put on a united front by holding hands during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders and members of the royal family – gathered inside Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service, which began at 11am.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were seen hand-in-hand as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral. The 34-year-old princess was also joined by her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who held onto the arm of her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as they entered the church.

Walking in front of the daughters of the Duke of York were Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. The parents of three held hands before making their way to their seats.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, made an appearance as they held hands and took their seats inside the 1,269-year-old Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral.

During the service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also appeared to comfort each other as they sat in the second row while holding hands. Meghan Markle was later spotted wiping away tears outside the abbey after the funeral.

Members of the royal family filed into Westminster Abbey on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, were seated in the front row by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence. The Queen’s two youngest sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also sat in the front row, along with Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The Prince and Princess of Wales were seated in the front row as well, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36b7ea_0i1T0AwJ00
Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall hold hands inside Westminster Abbey (Getty Images)

In the second row, Prince Harry and Meghan were seated next to Prince Harry’s cousins – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their husbands, and their mother Sarah Ferguson. Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn, were also in the second row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpDMq_0i1T0AwJ00
US President Joe Biden and wife Dr Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey (Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSvY9_0i1T0AwJ00
Duchess of Sussex comforts Duke of Sussex during funeral service (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is the culmination of a 10-day mourning period, which consisted of several events honouring the Queen’s legacy since her passing on Thursday 8 September. Ahead of Monday’s funeral, the royal family took part in a memorial service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where the Queen’s coffin had been lying in state. There, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands in what was considered a rare public display of affection for the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan received mixed reactions for their hand-holding, which some critics condemned as “inappropriate” for the occasion. Following the criticism, there was an outpouring of support from people who came to the couple’s defence.

Many people pointed out the double standard in the backlash, considering the Queen’s granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike also held hands as they left the service at Westminster Hall.

