ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Scholz's party warns against possible far-right win in Italy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxpbK_0i1T098p00

Germany 's ruling center-left party warned Monday that a victory for far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in Italy 's upcoming election would be bad for Italians and European cooperation when many on the continent are feeling the strain of high energy prices.

Lars Klingbeil, the chairman of Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's Social Democrats, accused Meloni of spreading falsehoods about Germany and aligning herself with “anti-democratic” figures such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We look to the election in Italy and say there's a lot at stake,” Klingbeil told reporters in Berlin after meeting with Meloni's main rival, former Italian Premier and Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta. “It's not just a question of who leads Italy, it will also set the course for Europe."

He said Letta's approach of cooperating with other European countries would help achieve a Europe-wide solution to high energy costs — such as through a gas price cap — and end the continent's reliance on Russia fossil fuels.

“Italy is better off with Enrico Letta at the top and not right-wing populists and neo-fascists,” he said.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads polls ahead of the Sept. 25 election and has roots in a movement that hailed the legacy of former Fascist Party leader Benito Mussolini, has tried to distance herself from extremism and insists she won’t be a danger to democracy if she becomes premier.

Letta, who insists his alliance can still win the election, also met Monday with Scholz. He said he views an integrated Europe as “the solution."

Meloni, by contrast, has long railed against European Union bureaucracy and accused the bloc of infringing on national sovereignty.

“Those who say Europe is the problem simply want to destroy and look for scapegoats,” Letta said, “Instead, solutions must be found here, and starting with the fundamental issue of energy, solutions must be found.”

Meloni also situated himself as a counterweight to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose war in Ukraine has helped drive up energy costs.

“If we won next Sunday, the democracies would be happy,” he added. "If the right won next Sunday, the first to be happy would be Putin."

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Klingbeil
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Enrico Letta
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Italians#Social Democrats#Hungarian#Democratic Party#Brothers Of Italy Party#Fascist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Newsweek

Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a celebratory message on its Facebook page on Monday, telling citizens that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian strongholds and other key resources during attacks earlier in the day. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine on February...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian military rains down terrifying barrage of incendiary shells on a Ukrainian village days after it was recaptured by Kyiv's troops

A terrifying cascade of Russian incendiary shells has rained down on a Ukrainian village in apocalyptic footage shared by its defence ministry. The recently liberated village of Ozerne in Donetsk was targeted by Kremlin forces just days after it was recaptured amid Kyiv's stunning counter-offensive, Ukraine claims. Their footage shows...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy