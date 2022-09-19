ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TalkTV host James Whale shuts down anti-monarchist caller

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 3 days ago

TalkTV host James Whale told an anti-monarchist caller to “sod off” during a heated debate on his talk show ahead of Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral.

Tony from Scotland asked the broadcaster why the Queen’s passing was “so important” to him, and why he is “so self-serving” to someone he doesn’t “even know.”

In response, Mr Whale said: “Sod off, go away, don’t call me again I can’t stand you, you disgust me.”

After making the comment, the 71-year-old asked the caller, “Does that make it plain enough for you?”

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

